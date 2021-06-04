OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital announced Wednesday that Abdul Basit, MD joined the hospital staff on May 23.
Dr. Basit joins O’Bleness’ newest pulmonologist, Dr. Derik Falk, who started in February 2021.
“We’ve been making strides in our ability to keep our patients closer to home through investments in pulmonology services,” OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital president Mark Seckinger said. “In February, we announced the onboarding of Dr. Falk and the opening of OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College Pulmonology. Now, we’re pleased to welcome Dr. Basit as the newest member of the team.”
In February 2018 O’Bleness opened a new $3.2 million Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In addition to enhancing patient privacy and comfort, the new space quadrupled the size of the previous unit and brought new virtual health capabilities.
“When we opened the new ICU at O’Bleness, it was always with an eye towards recruiting a pulmonologist,” Seckinger said. “We knew that we needed not just a new facility, but also the pulmonary care expertise to help us keep our sickest patients close to home. Now we have two pulmonologists and a local option for outpatient pulmonary care.”
Dr. Basit has spent over 20 years in community-based practice, specializing in pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine. He comes to O’Bleness from Alliance Community Hospital in Alliance, Ohio, where he directed the Pulmonary Rehabilitation and Sleep Lab and served as a consultant in Pulmonary/Critical Care. Board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with specialty board certifications in pulmonary disease, critical care medicine and sleep medicine, Dr. Basit received his medical degree from Rawalpindi Medical College.
“I am very excited to help meet the pulmonary care needs of the community and help introduce new services for our patients,” Basit said.
Dr. Basit is planning a move the area with his family.
