OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital announced on Friday that Derik Falk, MD will be joining the hospital staff on Feb. 21. Dr. Falk is most recently a native of Virginia, where he was a critical care physician with Pulmonary Medicine of Virginia Beach.
Board certified in critical care and internal medicine as well as pulmonary disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Falk received his MD from the University of Toledo.
“The addition of Dr. Falk is part of the hospital’s overall strategy to keep care local for members of our community,” said Mark Seckinger, president of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. In February 2018 O’Bleness opened a new $3.2 million Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In addition to enhancing patient privacy and comfort, the new space quadrupled the size of the previous unit and brought new virtual health capabilities.
“When we opened the new ICU at O’Bleness, it was always with an eye towards recruiting a pulmonologist,” said Seckinger. “We knew that we needed not just a new facility, but also the pulmonary care expertise to help us keep our sickest patients close to home.”
In addition to his hospital position, Dr. Falk will maintain a clinical practice through OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College.
“Those with pulmonology disease such as COPD and other lung conditions often require specialty care,” said Seckinger. “Dr. Falk’s services will be an important addition to the array of care available in our community through OPGHC.”
Dr. Falk is married to Melody Falk, a native of Oak Hill, Ohio. She will join him in his move to the area. He enjoys outdoor pursuits including beekeeping, horseback riding, gardening and cultivating orchards.
“This is the exact opportunity I was looking forward to when I completed my residency,” said Falk. “To be able to return to a rural area and build a brand-new practice in a community that needs it—it’s a fantastic opportunity.”
Dr. Falk will begin seeing clinic patients in the Castrop Health Center in Athens on March 1
