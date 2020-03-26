OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital has announced the opening of a temporary donation site to provide a safe, convenient way to donate needed medical supplies while abiding Gov. DeWine and the state of Ohio’s directives on social distancing and group gatherings.
This drive-up, drop-off collection site, located in the parking lot of O’Bleness Hospital (55 Hospital Drive), will allow individuals to donate needed items. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 through Friday, March 27, and Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3. Future collection times and locations may be announced at a later date.
To donate, please send an email to: supplydonation@ohiohealth.com and OhioHealth will contact you to finalize the donation.
OhioHealth is accepting donations of the following new, unopened medical supplies: N-95 masks, face shields, surgery masks, procedure masks, medical eyewear/glasses, isolation gowns, medical coveralls, exam gloves (S,M,L), hand sanitizer, soap, bleach, toilet paper, biohazard bags, disposable lab, coats, nebulizers.
The Athens City-County Health Department is also collecting other medical equipment for first responders and health care providers. If you would like to donate any of these items, please call 740-592-4431, and press 0 for an operator to schedule a time to deliver items as the health department is currently closed to walk-in traffic. The health department is also collecting homemade masks for the hospital in the event that they become necessary.
