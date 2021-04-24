Healthcare as an industry has arguably felt the effects of the pandemic more than most. The workers who put in their all to take care of the health and well-being of society were on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 – with OhioHealth O’Bleness helping to lead the charge in Athens County.
“When you think back, you kind of reminiscence,” O’Bleness President Mark Seckinger said, reflecting on the last year. “We kept hearing about it, then all of the sudden, everything started to change so quickly.”
On March 18, 2020, OhioHealth officially closed down all operating rooms, save for essential life-changing surgeries, and according to Seckinger, all staff able to work from home did so, including himself.
“We realized how big of a deal this was,” Seckinger said, stating that the cancellation of the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus was a signal of the gravity of the situation in the state. “You knew it was a big deal when the Governor didn’t allow the Arnold to take place.”
O’Bleness and OhioHealth quickly adapted to the pandemic, putting safety measures in place to help quell the rapidly spreading virus. The hospital opened up a testing center, implemented an OhioHealth system-wide phone call to stay up-to-date with the changing situation, and adjusted staff schedules to ensure proper social distancing. Staff members entering the hospital had to wear a mask, then wipe their hands with an alcohol pad and put on a new mask. This practice is still in play today.
“We were making sure we had enough PPE, we were making sure we had enough testing. That testing started off from nothing,” Seckinger said.
Additionally, the hospital closed its doors to patient visits, the exceptions being the end of life care and minors. The decision to do so was not easy, as Seckinger and others knew how hard that would be on families. This year he personally had to say goodbye to a loved one in the hospital, and though the limited contact with them was difficult for him and his family, the knowledge of the quality of care they received made it easier.
“They are just unbelievable caregivers...I owe a debt of gratitude and so does the community.”
Local COVID-19 cases remained relatively manageable for the hospital throughout the beginning of the pandemic. It wasn’t until the end of the year that the situation neared overwhelming. According to Seckinger, with the major surge that the county saw from November to January, the hospital was consistently nearly full.
“The ICU beds were at or near capacity all the time.”
It was during this time that the OhioHealth system-wide calls were most beneficial.
“We knew every open bed in the state of Ohio,” Seckinger told The Messenger, allowing the hospitals to work together to make sure that patients were able to get the care they needed.
Under Ohio’s vaccine roll-out plan, health care workers were among the first to be vaccinated, with O’Bleness selected as one of the first 10 hospitals in the state to receive the vaccine. As previously reported by The Messenger, O’Bleness employees eagerly signed up for slots.
“I watched those first people get the vaccination, and it was unbelievable,” Seckinger said, telling The Messenger of the relief felt by him and others as the vaccination process began. Throughout the pandemic, he said that he “couldn’t help but worry” about staff members getting the virus.
“It was just something that after a year of seeing what had happened to the hospital, (and) our staff working so hard ... I was so happy that we got to see the vaccination.”
In addition to the vaccines, the staff at O’Bleness have been keeping spirits up thanks to themed days the hospital has been putting on as morale boosters. To celebrate Major League Baseball’s Opening Day on April 1, the hospital had a baseball day. The staff was treated to some of baseball’s favorite treats, including popcorn, peanuts, and of course – crackerjacks.
The baseball theme was fitting for the hospital, as Seckinger said O’Bleness truly is a team, with nurses, doctors, custodians, administrative staff, culinary, and everyone in between working together towards a common goal.
“Healthcare is probably the biggest team that you have. It’s an entire team taking care of the patients.”
That team has expanded this year despite the pandemic, in fact, it’s because of COVID-19. The pandemic made the hospital realize the need for a pulmonologist, as there wasn’t any in the county at the beginning of the pandemic. Given the fact that COVID-19 affects the respiratory system, having a respiratory specialist was essential.
“One of the great things that will continue, (is that) we’ve never had a pulmonologist in the county, and now we have two.”
The other major thing that O’Bleness will continue forward with going out of the pandemic, according to Seckinger is its future outlook.
“I think the biggest thing that we’re going to take away from this and continue is to be prepared for any emergency,” Seckinger said. “Knowing that things could change and be different in a split second.”
Throughout the pandemic, O’Bleness has formed a partnership with the Athens City-County Health Department and Ohio University. The trio has worked closely together to ensure that testing and vaccinations were readily available to the community, with O’Bleness giving its allotment of vaccines to the Health Department for distribution. It seems that this partnership is also something that will be continuing.
“It’s just worked out great,” Seckinger said. “The one thing that needs to continue is a check-in with all of these groups. It really helps with the communication of the county.”
