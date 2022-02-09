O'Bleness Hospital staff is getting in on the Joe Burrow fever by celebrating Joe'Bleness Week with themes for each day leading up to the Super Bowl.
"Its been a long haul. The pandemic really works on your resiliency," said LeeAnn Lucas-Helber, president of OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. "Anytime we can find an opportunity to inject some fun into the workplace, we're gonna do it."
Throughout the week, staff has had the chance to celebrate by dressing down in theme to celebrate Burrow and his historic journey to the Super Bowl. Monday's theme was football fan day, making it possible for those who didn't have their favorite team make it to the big game to be included. High school spirit was on display Tuesday as staff represented their high school team for high school championship day. This theme was chosen in honor of Joe Burrow's three years taking charge as both a basketball and football star at Athens High School which culminated in a football state championship appearance in 2014.
In honor of Burrow's time playing with the Ohio State Buckeyes, staff rocked their scarlet and gray gear on Wednesday and showed off their Buckeye pride. Thursday is Bayou Bengal day to represent his time with the Louisiana State Tigers where he helped take the team to the 2020 National Championship, beating Clemson 42-25. For the remained of the week, orange and black will be on full display as the facility celebrates Burrow and the Bengals as they head off to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.
A cardboard cutout of Burrow resides in the hospital cafeteria to add to the fun with staff members taking pictures with him in anticipation of the game.
"Everywhere you turn there's fun things happening.There's smiles and we love that. And laughter," said Lucas-Helber.
Beyond the fun for staff, the hospital is also hosting a food drive to benefit the Southeast Ohio Foodbank by collecting food and pet items as well as monetary donations throughout the week.
"Thanks to Joe's leadership of the Bengals, this was the perfect week to celebrate," said Lucas-Helber. "When you see folks in their different attire, you're learning a little more about maybe where they went to school or who their favorite teams are. People are connecting."
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, the hospital has been focusing on resilience among staff with Joe'Bleness Week as a small part of the overall plan. Confidential counseling is being offered to associates, food trucks have been brought in to show appreciation, and Halle the therapy dog has come to visit many times to lift the staff's spirits.
The community as a whole has backed essential healthcare workers throughout the pandemic by sending card with words of encouragement and leaving notes in chalk on sidewalks leading up to employee entrances.
"We're thankful that OhioHealth has done a lot to help us as associates," said O'Bleness' Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Dixon. "We've been doing everything that we can think of and we're very thankful to the community for helping us."
The surge is going down, our numbers are going down and the Bengals are in the Super Bowl. It's a great release for us too."
Lucas-Helber reflected on the positive impact that Burrow has had on the region and the children of the area in particular, saying, "For every kid that has that dream to be a great athlete, Joe's that light. He's that example. This week we want to do our part to continue that work and that mission."
