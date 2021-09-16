With the latest COVID surge, many hospitals are seeing record numbers. Many of the patients requiring hospitalization are experiencing a higher degree of illness than seen in the past. To help manage the high volume of patients, OhioHealth is working to ensure patients receive the right care in the right place to minimize their costs and maximize the experience for all COVID and non-COVID patients.
“COVID cases are increasing and we are concerned about what the next few months will bring,” said LeeAnn Lucas-Helber, president, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. “Another surge is upon us and the hospital, Emergency Department and OhioHealth Athens Urgent Care are all feeling the strain. We’re asking the community to help us by learning about and managing where they are receiving care so that we can best care for all who need our services.”
Here’s what everyone should know:
Urgent Care
Urgent Care is available when you need immediate but not emergency care outside your primary care physician’s regular office hours, and/or when your primary care physician cannot see you right away. In-person COVID testing at all OhioHealth Urgent Care locations is limited to patients with COVID symptoms. If you do not have symptoms, try an urgent care video visit, or call your primary care provider. Urgent care COVID testing is billed as an urgent care visit.
Emergency Department
Patients should go to the ED when they have a true medical emergency. This means a severe head injury, stroke, persistent shortness of breath or wheezing, persistent chest pain, major cuts/severe bleeding, major burns or major breaks, sprains and strains. Our emergency departments are only equipped to provide COVID-19 testing to patients in need of emergency care. If you only need a COVID-19 test, find a testing location near you on the Ohio Department of Health website.
COVID Vaccines
The vast majority of hospitalized COVID patients have not received the COVID vaccine. Please get the vaccine through a local pharmacy retailer, the Health Department or your primary care physician. The vaccine can keep people out of the hospital, allowing beds for more critically ill patients. Go to Vaccine.gov or call 1-800-232-0233 for vaccine locations near you.
We know that across the OhioHealth system, 80% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, 87% of intensive care COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated and 97% of COVID-19 patients under the age of 50 are unvaccinated.
COVID Testing
COVID-19 testing at OhioHealth is primarily intended for people with infection or exposure concerns. If you’re experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has COVID, and have questions about COVID testing, contact your primary care provider who can help determine if testing is necessary.
If you need proof of a negative COVID-19 test for reasons such as travel or event access, we recommend finding a testing location near you on the Ohio Department of Health website.
If you need a rapid COVID-19 test or walk-in service, find a testing location near you on the Ohio Department of Health website.
If you would like to receive a PCR COVID-19 test at our drive-up testing clinic, call your primary care provider before you visit. OhioHealth requires a physician's order for all COVID-19 testing performed at OhioHealth clinics.
OhioHealth Campus Care’s Urgent Care (for OU students only)
OhioHealth Campus Care’s Urgent Care is available when you need immediate but not emergency care outside your primary care physician’s regular office hours, and/or when your primary care physician cannot see you right away. In-person testing at Campus Care’s Urgent Care is limited to patients with symptoms. Ohio University students who are not having symptoms should test through Vault Health on Ohio University's campus (https://www.ohio.edu/coronavirus/vault-health) and contact Ohio University COVID Operations if they’ve had an exposure (https://www.ohio.edu/coronavirus/protocol).
“We want the community to know that we appreciate their trust in us and their patience as we continue to navigate this surge,” said Lucas-Helber. “Seeking care at the right place will help us provide a better experience for all our patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.