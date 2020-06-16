OhioHealth has announced that effective Tuesday, June 16, it will allow one visitor per patient at all hospitals, including O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, including the hospital’s emergency department, surgery and invasive procedure area, and OhioHealth Physician Group offices.
Each patient will select a designated visitor for the duration of their stay, who may visit daily.
Outpatient centers including laboratories, imaging and rehabilitation centers will continue to not allow visitors with limited exceptions.
All visitors will be required to wear a mask while in an OhioHealth facility, except while eating, and be asymptomatic of COVID-19 symptoms.
The following exceptions will be made for patients in unique medical situations:
- Patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors with exceptions for end-of-life situations.
- Patients receiving behavioral health care will not be allowed to have visitors.
- Patients receiving end-of-life care, especially acute end-of-life patients, may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day.
- Minor patients receiving neonatal, pediatric, adolescent care may have two parents or guardians visit.
- Caretakers for visitors who are disoriented, disabled or in need of an interpreter are permitted.
- Maternity patients are limited to one support person, who may stay at the hospital for duration of the stay, but if they exit, they will need to re-enter next day. If the mother is a minor, she may have a parent or guardian visitor in addition to the father of the baby. Care sites with NICUs will follow Nationwide Children’s Hospital visitor management policy.
This is the first easing of visitor restrictions at OhioHealth since the health system restricted all visitors on March 16.
Hours and entrances may continue to be limited while visitor restrictions are in place. For the latest visitor information, visit ohiohealth.com/covid-19/visitor-restrictions.
