The Ohio Department of Health has issued guidance to vaccine providers regarding booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine following similar recommendations by both the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The guidelines only apply to those who have received the Pfizer vaccine at this time. Boosters have not been recommended for patients with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson doses. Applications for further doses of Moderna are still being reviewed by federal health regulators.
Booster doses must be the same dose as the original shot as data on the safety and efficacy of mixed-product shot series are limited, according to ODH website.
For those who were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine and it has been at least six months since their second dose, the following groups are recommended to receive boosters:
- people 65 and older or residents in long-term care settings
- people ages 50 to 64 with certain medical conditions
Those groups who have the option and are now eligible include:
- people aged 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions
- people ged 18 and older who are at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to their job or living situation
The decision for those who are eligible but not recommended leaves the choice up to the recipient but those groups are encouraged to ask their primary care physicians.
A full list of eligible medical conditions can be found on the CDC's website. A few examples include diabetes, cancer and chronic illnesses such as kidney and lung disease.
Specific proof of these conditions will not be required to receive a vaccine.
Those looking to schedule a booster shot can do so at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-427-5634.
For those searching for vaccines locally, a clinic is being held Oct. 1 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Hall. Registration is recommended at the website listed above by choosing Athens City-Council Health Department. There will be no out of pocket costs. The clinic is open to anyone aged 12 and up. A parent or guardian must be present for those under 18. Doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.