The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has announced more than $2.8 million for 21 recreational trail projects in Ohio through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP).
“These projects are exciting because they allow families to get outside and explore in their own communities,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “ODNR is proud to be a partner in creating these opportunities.”
Counties with projects include Athens, Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Guernsey, Hamilton, Hancock, Highland, Hocking, Perry, Lawrence, Lucas, Madison, Medina, Ottawa, Pike, Perry, Jackson, Fulton, Portage, Summit, and Wood.
RTP funding goes to projects that create and maintain trails and trail support facilities, improve access for people with disabilities, and improve education for trail safety and the environment. Applications for funding are evaluated using criteria such as need for the trail, public participation during design, and trail linkages.
ODNR administers the federal RTP grant program, which funds motorized and non-motorized trails. RTP is a reimbursement grant program that provides up to 80 percent of the project’s funding.
ODNR received 40 RTP grant applications in 2019, and the agency awarded funding to 21 projects statewide.
A total of $200K was awarded to the Ohio Division of Forestry for State Forest APV Trails in Jackson, Pike, Perry, and Fulton Counties. The total cost of the project is $250K.
This project mentioned above, will cover the four APV areas in the mentioned counties, that are managed by the Ohio Division of Forestry. The work to be accomplished will involve the routine maintenance that occurs on the areas on an annual basis.
This work includes, but is not limited to; grading, trail improvement, sign repair, and trailhead maintenance/improvements. Some trail expansion will occur by installing new trails. New trailhead facilities may also be installed, such as new shelter houses, picnic areas, restrooms etc. Other projects may also occur in which development or expansion within the designated area take place.
More than 375 local trail projects across the state have received more than $32 million in federal funds through ODNR since RTP began in 1993. ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.