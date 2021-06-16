The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Wednesday that it was planning to shut down the Johnson Road/State Route 33 connection, which has been the site of numerous severe traffic crashes.
An ODOT release said the project is aimed at public safety, according to a release.
There were 26 crashes at the intersection between 2009 and 2018. The project aims to reduce the number of conflict points at the intersection, according to a release.
More recently, in 2019, the intersection saw three crashes that resulted from a motorist making a left turn; one crash transpired after a 16-year-old girl turned left in front of oncoming freeway traffic, from U.S. Rt. 33 to Johnson Road. A fourth crash that year occurred when a motorist was rear-ended while in the left-turn lane.
The Johnson Road connection to U.S. 33 will be closed, the release said. The median at the intersection will be closed and the existing left turn lanes will be removed.
The River Road connection will remain as a right in-right out. Traffic formerly using the intersection will use the SR 682 interchange and the SR 682 corridor through The Plains.
The project is scheduled to be sold to a contractor in July 2021. The estimated construction schedule is August through October of this year.
