In the next few years, Ohio Department of Transportation District 10's projects include expanding 25 miles of U.S. 33 and installing two roundabouts at the intersection of State Route 628 and U.S. 33.
Agency representatives spoke about upcoming projects during the Athens County Regional Planning Commission meeting Thursday at the Athens County EMS station in Athens.
U.S. 33 project
The Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) recently announced the annual list of projects to receive funding from the ODOT's Major New Capacity Program over the next four years.
The council approved $6.04 million for preliminary engineering and detailed designed activities to widen U.S. 33 in Athens and Meigs counties.
According to the application, ODOT will convert 25.57 miles from a two-lane highway to a four-lane, divided highway.
"These are the last remaining US 33 two-lane segments between Columbus and the Ohio River," the application states.
The project's first segment includes widening U.S. 33 from south of the City of Athens to State Route 681.
The second segment comprises the State Route 7 eastern interchange in Meigs County. It ends at the Ohio River bridge at Ravenswood, West Virginia.
The project's construction total estimated cost is $191.73 million.
ODOT expects to start construction in 2025.
In March 2022, the Meigs County Board of Commissioners sent a letter of support to ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.
"Truck traffic now accounts for 14 percent of all traffic on these sections of U.S. 33," Commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle said. "The number of trucks is projected to increase by more than 500 additional trucks per day by 2045, according to the Transport Ohio freight study. This project will benefit Appalachia Ohio and promote the economic competitiveness of this region of Ohio."
The Athens County Board of Commissioners also signed a letter supporting the construction, saying US 33 is an important freight and commuting route. "Now is the time to complete the transformation of this critical route."
Several other government entities, such as the City of Athens, the town of Pomeroy, and the engineer's offices in Athens and Meigs counties, also signed letters of support.
SR 682/U.S. 33 interchange
The State Route 682 and U.S. 33 interchange, near The Plains, was recently subject to an ODOT study.
The at-grade interchange has a history of crashes — including fatalities, according to Ashley Rittenhouse, ODOT District 10 public information officer.
"We're progressively restricted turning movements there over the years with limited success," she wrote in an email.
One ramp is currently a stop-signed controlled intersection, while the other is traffic-signal controlled.
According to Rittenhouse, the project involves ODOT safety program funding and is currently in the design phase.
"The plan is to build it in the summer of 2024," she said. "The project will convert both ramp intersections to roundabouts. ... The roundabouts will improve traffic flow on SR 682 and provide capacity at the interchange intersections to close the at-grade intersection on U.S. 33 just west of the interchange."
According to Athens County Regional Planning Commission President Warren Jeffers, the new interchange will be similar to the one on U.S. 33 as you go into Logan.
Rittenhouse said ODOT is working within the existing right-of-way and is not including any bridge work in the project.
Other projects
ODOT District 10 has several other projects being studied, designed or constructed. They include:
- A feasibility study on extending the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway from Nelsonville to Logan
- The possible closure of part of Elm Rock Road
- Improving access to the Cool Spot via U.S. 50 in Coolville
- Improving the safety at the U.S. 50 and Blackburn Road intersection
- Reconstructing Union Street in the City of Athens. This project, expected to cost $7.8 million, is in the preconstruction phase. It is projected to be completed this year.
- Replace a bridge on State Route 691 in York Township. Estimated to cost $350,000, the project is in the development phase.
- Replace a bridge on Township Road 83 in Lodi Township. Estimated to cost $1.1 million, the project is in the development phase.
- Repair landslides on State Route 13, at State Route 550. Estimated to cost $440,000, the project is in the pre-construction phase.
- Continue work on the U.S. 50/US 33 interchange rehab. The project is expected to be complete in October.
- Repairing a landslide on State Route 329 in Rome Township, between U.S. 50 and State Route 114). The proposed project, estimated to cost $420,000, is expected to start in the fall.
