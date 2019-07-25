The Ohio Department of Transportation has filed a lawsuit in Athens County Common Pleas Court seeking removal of a homeless camp off of Columbus Road at Athens.
According to maps included with the court case, the site is in a wooded area across Columbus Road from the entrance to Hugh White Honda of Athens. The property was purchased by ODOT in about 1969 as part of the Route 33 relocation project.
According to an affidavit from Scott Sanders, an ODOT District 10 transportation administrator, he has observed "certain persons are living, residing, squatting and/or otherwise occupying on a permanent and semi-permanent basis this area..."
ODOT is asking the court to rule that the state has been denied full and exclusive use of the property and that the site is unlawfully occupied. It asks the court to order "ejectment of any and all persons found on the plaintiff's property...," and that nobody can return to the property without written permission.
The Messenger contacted a nearby business and an employee said she had heard of a man living there.
"It's been up there for months, a long time," the employee said of the camp. "He comes in here and gets stuff, is pleasant and doesn't cause any problems."
The case has been assigned to Judge Patrick Lang.
