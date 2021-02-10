Athens County residents will once again have an opportunity to give input on the potential closure of the Johnson Road at U.S. 33 connection in The Plains, at a virtual public meeting hosted by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
ODOT is proposing the closing of the connection during the 2021 construction season. Under the plan, the median at the intersection would be closed and the existing left turn lanes would be removed. The River Road connection would then be the sole right in-right out unto U.S. 33 for The Plains area. Traffic that currently used the intersection would then use the SR 682 interchange and the SR 682 corridor through The Plains.
Between 2009 and 2018 there were 26 crashes at the intersection. According to the press release, the project aims to reduce the number of conflict points at the intersection, which would in theory reduce the risk of severe crashes in the area.
The project, which was first proposed last year, has already gone through an extended public comment period, during which time the idea of installing a traffic signal was brought up – something ODOT will not be pursuing.
"Several of the comments we've received are related to the installation of a traffic signal at this intersection," ODOT District 10 Studies Engineer Eric Davis told The Messenger in July 2020. "A video has been added to the project page on the website which explains why this isn't a viable option."
The virtual meeting will be Wednesday, March 10. A 6 p.m. presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
"We hope that you can join us for the upcoming virtual public meeting where we will explain the overall project, answer your questions, and receive your input," the press released stated.
Following the public meeting there will be a 30 day public comment period. At that time, comments may also be submitted via email, phone, or mail to:
- Ashley Rittenhouse – ODOT District 10, 338 Muskingum Drive, Marietta, Ohio 45750
- Phone – 740-568-3904
- Email – Ashley.Rittenhouse@dot.ohio.gov
To attend the virtual meeting join online at https://publicinput.com/H8237 or join by phone by calling, 1-855-925-2801, meeting code 9670.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.