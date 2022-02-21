ATHENS — “Song of Singapore”, an off-Broadway production co-written by Athens resident Paula Lockheart, will be coming to Athens the first week in March for a limited engagement at the Southeast Ohio History Center.
The show has previously been performed in London, New York, Chicago, Cleveland and more. It serves as a jest on the serious themes and dramatics from old films such as “Casablanca”. Originally from New York, Lockheart is excited to bring her show to her newest home.
“One of the reasons I moved here is because I loved the people and I loved music scene,” she said.
The script is heavily influenced by film noir tropes such as the corrupt police officer, the woman with a suspicious past or the character with amnesia. Taking place in Singapore in late 1941 just before the Japanese invaded the Malay Peninsula during World War II, the story is a comedy centered around the final performance of a small band of musicians at a downtown nightclub.
What sets the play apart from others is the use of an actual swing band, comprised of local professional musicians, who also perform as actors in the production. Michael Tobar, music director and thespian playing band leader Freddy, stated that this is the first performance he’s been involved in with the band playing such a crucial, on-stage role.
All cast and crew have some kind of connection to the Athens area, with endless amounts of talent coming from the local community theater and musical endeavors. According to Executive Director Carol Patterson, the camaraderie was already prevalent as many of the musicians had worked together previously.
“We all signed on because of the musicians that we were going to be playing with,” said Tobar.
Coordinating all those people was a task as the pandemic raged on, causing rehearsals to be held virtually. One lead actor, Anna Caldwell, resides in Chicago and Patterson had moved out west in that time, making virtual rehearsals necessary for both to remain involved. The pandemic proved helpful in this instance as the rest of the crew was already used to doing things differently.
Another unique aspect is the use of audience participation during the performance. The setting inside the ballroom at Southeast Ohio History Center provides the perfect opportunity to serve as a pseudo nightclub with the audience as the nightclub patrons. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1940s attire to add to the fun.
“The audience experience for this show is not come in, sit in a chair in the dark in a row and watch a show take place on stage,” said Director David Tadlock. “Once they enter the building, they’re in a museum so there’s history all around them.”
With the audience participation, seating is limited for the production to 75 a night in order to have adequate spacing along COVID-19 guidelines. The pandemic has impacted the play tremendously, as the original timeline was for show to begin over two years ago. As time passed, some cast had to leave the production as they moved away. One lead actress was on faculty at Ohio University with a Visa from China and has since had to return home.
Even with the last minute changes, the show must — and will — go on. Tadlock has full faith that the production will go off well. As for the rest of the cast and crew, they’re excited to see all their years of hard work and delays finally come to fruition.
“Each member of the cast has a unique story as does the production staff. We have been together for two and a half years now,” said Executive Director Carol Patterson. “We are ready for this show to go!”
A cash bar with alcoholic and soft drinks will be available each night before the performance and during intermission. Appetizers by Purple Chopsticks will also be served during intermission. Tickets are still available atnhttps://songofsingapore2022.brownpapertickets.com/ for $20 each.
