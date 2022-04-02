NELSONVILLE – Cecil Morrison, a former Hocking College police officer pled no contest in the shooting death of Nelsonville resident, Michael Whitmer.
Morrison was supporting the Nelsonville Police Department on a July 27 domestic disturbance call at the time of the shooting. Morrison fired into a vehicle killing Whitmer, while Whitmer’s young child sat in the back seat.
A ricocheting bullet struck NPD Officer KJ Tracy, who was the first officer on the scene. Tracy survived his injuries.
In a plea agreement with the State of Ohio, Morrison was convicted of a misdemeanor of the first degree on the charge of negligent homicide and received a lifetime banishment of being a police officer, but will serve no jail time.
There was an email read in court, written by Whitmer’s mother before Morrison was sentenced.
“After the Bureau of Criminal Investigation did their investigation, my office thought there were things needs that needed to be followed up on,” Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn said.
Blackburn said he hired two experts, one from Los Angeles and one from Columbus, who had investigated officer-involved shootings.
“The two experts came to different conclusions of whether the shooting was justified,” Blackburn said. The question whether the vehicle was being used as a weapon against the officers or as means of a way to flee, by Whitmer, was a huge issue, according to Blackburn.
Blackburn said that after the experts conclusions, his office attempted to have interviews with Tracy and Morrison. Tracy came in and Morrison retained counsel at that time.
The plea bargain was then reached between the prosecution and legal representation of Whitmer’s family.
