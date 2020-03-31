A tip led Athens County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed pursuit Saturday, March 28, of a man with warrants out of Athens, Hocking and Washington counties.
The Sheriff’s Office was told Allen was staying at the Hampton Inn on East State Street, and were additionally told what vehicle he was driving. With this information, deputies staged in the area until a vehicle of such a description was observed.
Jacob Allen, 34, of Athens, was identified as the driver. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, however, Allen continued into the Inn’s parking lot, where deputies exited their vehicles to detain him, giving verbal commands.
“At this time, it appeared Allen would cooperate, but instead accelerated his vehicle toward a deputy,” the Sheriff’s Office report states.
The deputy avoided Allen’s vehicle and the other law enforcement units on scene pursued the suspect onto East State Street.
“Allen continued to flee on East State Street exceeding speeds of 90 mph, and then onto Route 50 East exceeding speeds of 95 mph,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said in his press release.
The pursuit continued onto South Canaan and McAfee Roads, heading toward Route 690, where the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted the Sheriff’s Office with an attempt to stop Allen at the Route 690 intersection and again at the Canaanville Road intersection.
Continuing at high speeds (about 65 mph), Allen fled onto Canaanville Road until he encountered the dead end of Canaanville Road. There, Allen continued driving off the roadway, where the vehicle entered a cornfield, drove through a barbed-wire fence and crashed into a hillside. Allen then fled from his vehicle into the nearby woods, where he ultimately surrendered. He was arrested and transported to SEORJ without further incident.
As a result of the incident, Allen is charged with assault against a peace officer, a felony of the first degree; and failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer, a felony of the third degree.
He is also being held on the following warrants: Arson, forgery, failure to appear, driving under suspension, and larceny, all from alleged crimes in Athens County; breaking and entering, issued in Washington County; and theft, issued in Hocking County.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Athens County Emergency Communications and Athens County EMS for assistance in this case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.