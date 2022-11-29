The Athens County Board of Election certified the Nov. 8 General Election Tuesday at its office in the courthouse annex, in uptown Athens.
A total of 19,331 ballots were cast of the 38,989 total registered voters in Athens County, about 49.58%.
According to the board, out of those ballots 11,264 were cast on Nov. 8, while 977 ballots were provisional, 4,015 ballots were absentee, mail out and 3,075 ballots were absentee in office.
All information below is just for Athens County.
Results are unofficial until the Secretary of State certifies the results of the election.
In the Athens County Commissioner race, Democratic candidate Lenny Eliason received 10,178 votes. Republican Alex Burcher had 6,709 votes, while independent candidate Bill Hayes had 2.044 votes.
In the Athens County Auditor race, Republican Jill Thompson received 9,640 votes. Democratic opponent Ric Wasserman had 9,367 votes.
George McCarthy, who ran unopposed for judge of the Court of Common Pleas, had 12,677 votes.
In the Ohio House of Representatives 94th District race, incumbent Jay Edwards, Republican from Nelsonville, received 8,162 votes in Athens County. Tanya Conrath, Democratic candidate from Athens, received 10,992 votes that were cast in Athens County.
For the Village of Coolville, 128 votes were cast against dissolution, while 85 votes were cast in favor, so the measure fails.
Levies
Albany Village Tax Levy, Current Expense: 178 votes against; 138 votes for
Albany Village Tax Levy, Fire: 226 votes for; 89 votes against
Amesville Village Tax Levy, Police: 62 votes for; 22 votes against
Amesville Village Tax Levy, Current Expenses: 63 votes for; 21 votes against
Jacksonville Village Tax Levy, Current Operating Expenses: 98 votes for; 47 votes against
Trimble Village Tax Levy, Permanent Improvements (2.8 mills): 45 votes for; 34 votes against
Trimble Village Tax Levy, Permanent Improvements (3.4 mills): 44 votes for; 35 votes against
Trimble Village Tax Levy, Fire: 47 votes for; 32 votes against
Alexander Township Tex Levy, Fire: 690 votes for; 407 votes against
Athens Township Tax Levy, Richland Fire: 1,222 votes for; 301 votes against
Athens Township Tax Levy, The Plains Fire: 825 votes for; 306 votes against
Bern Township Tax Levy, Road: 138 votes for; 50 votes against
Canaan Township Tax Levy, Fire: 601 votes for; 142 votes against
Canaan Township Tax Levy, Cemeteries: 514 votes for; 223 votes against
Dover Township Tax Levy, Road: 516 votes for; 420 votes against
Lee Township Tax Levy, Fire: 591 votes for; 272 votes against
Lee Township Tax Levy, Fire: 568 votes for; 284 votes against
Lodi Township Tax Levy, Cemeteries: 398 votes for; 223 votes against
Lodi Township Tax Levy, Road: 421 votes for; 200 votes against
Rome Township Tax Levy, Road: 310 votes for; 141 votes against
Waterloo Township Tax Levy, Road: 566 votes for; 280 votes against
York Township Tax Levy, Fire: 616 votes for; 197 votes against
Local Liquor Option, Par Mar Oil, Athens Ward 3, Precinct 5: 351 votes “yes”; 64 votes “no”
Local Liquor Option, Par Mar Oil, in Circle Hill: 277 votes “yes”; 117 votes “no”
Local Liquor Option, Lodi General Store: 467 votes “yes”; 154 votes “no”
Local Liquor Option, Lodi General Store, Sunday sales, Lodi Township: 411 votes “yes”; 208 votes “no”
Statewide races
Governor and Lieutenant Governor: Mike DeWine and John Husted, Republicans, 8,920 votes in Athens County; and Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens, Democrats, 10,155 votes in Athens County. In Athens County, a total of 55 votes were for write-in candidates: Timothy Grady and Dayna Bickley (3), Craig Patton and Collin Cook (2), Renea Turner and Adina Pelletier (1), Marshall Usher and Shannon Walker (19) and 30 invalid write-in votes.
Attorney General: Jeffrey Crossman, Democrat, 10,474 votes in Athens County; Dave Yost, Republican, 8,586 votes in Athens County.
Auditor of State: Keith Faber, Republican, 7,785 votes in Athens County; Taylor Sappington, Democrat, 11,158 votes in Athens County.
Secretary of State: Chelsea Clark, Democrat, 10,506 votes in Athens County; Frank LaRose, Republican, 8,275 votes in Athens County; Terpsehore Tore Maras, 217 votes in Athens County.
Treasurer of State: Scott Schertzer, Democrat, 10,742 votes in Athens County; Robert Sprague, Republican, 8,133 votes in Athens County.
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court: Jennifer Brunner, Democrat, 11,137 votes in Athens County; Sharon Kennedy, Republican, 7,845 votes in in Athens County.
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court: Pat Fischer, Republican, 7,866 votes in Athens County; Terri Jamison, Democrat, 11,037 votes in Athens County.
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court: Pat DeWine, Republican, 7,800 votes in Athens County; Marilyn Zayas, Democrat, 11,102 votes in Athens County.
U.S. Senate: Tim Ryan, Democrat, 11,578 votes in Athens County; JD Vance, Republican, 7,482 votes in Athens County. In Athens County, there were 38 write-in ballots: John Cheng (1), Stephen Faris (1), Shane Hoffman (2), LaShondra Tinsley (2) and 32 invalid write-in votes.
U.S. House of Representatives, 12th District: Troy Balderson, Republican, 8,027 votes in Athens County; Amy Rippel-Elton, Democrat, 10,753 votes in Athens County.
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District: Kristy Wilkin, Republican, received 11,133 votes in Athens County.
Proposed Ohio Constitutional Amendments
Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail: In Athens County, 12,393 votes were “yes” while 6,082 were “no.”
Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote: In Athens County, 11,645 votes were “yes” and 6,893 were “no.”
