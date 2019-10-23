A new Special Improvement District for uptown Athens is now in place to bring some positive cosmetic changes to that area.
The SID will be a financial and planning collaboration between uptown property owners. The idea is for them to collectively provide funding toward improvement projects big and small — such as gum removal from sidewalks or adding flower baskets to be hung on light poles.
Athens City Council approved Monday for the city to be a partner in the project. The city will contribute around $14,000 per year from its Athens Enhancement fund. Supporters have said the improvement to the high-traffic uptown area is worth the investment.
The district will encompass the areas of Court, Carpenter, President, College and Congress streets, excluding their residential areas. Mayor Steve Patterson secured the necessary approval of 60 percent or more of property owners in those areas to make this district possible.
Baileys Trail funding
still under consideration
Council also presided over a lengthy discussion on the Bailey’s Trail System project. The city has been asked to provide a significant amount of funding to support the project to build 88 miles of mountain bike trail in the nearby Wayne National Forest.
The proposal is for Athens to pay around $1.8 million toward the more-than $12 million total cost. This would amount to $90,000 annually for the next 20 years.
The matter will go before Council for a third and final reading at the next meeting in November.
It has been estimated the project will draw many tourists to this area, leading to new businesses and jobs being created.
Councilman Patrick McGee asked how immediate the effects of this tourism boon would be to the city of Athens if it funded the project.
Paige Alost, executive director of the Athens County Visitor’s Bureau, and Debbie Phillips, the CEO of Rural Action, were on-hand to answer these questions. (Rural Action is a leading partner in the project.)
Alost said it is unique for a municipality to fund a project like this, but said this is due to the Baileys Trail system itself being unique. She argued the economic benefit from visitors coming to the trail system will be significant in the Athens area and beyond.
Phillips said that funding for the project is coming from many “pipelines,” and that Rural Action is seeking to ensure the economic benefit from the trail system is passed on to the citizens nearest the trail, such as Chauncey and Athens.
Phillips detailed the efforts to help Athens County plan for the anticipated increase in tourists, and said Rural Action has conducted training with residents on how to run an Airbnb or bed and breakfast site.
Mayor Patterson noted that without the municipalities funding and utilizing grant funding instead, the trail could take much longer to build. This support will allow for faster construction and quicker economic benefit to the region, Patterson said.
