The upcoming 2020 Census will still take place on April 1, but officials are increasing their call for citizens to take the questionnaire online.
Today, an online response portion was launched on the 2020 Census website, my2020census.gov. Officials on the Athens County Complete County committee are urging residents to take the online census survey, citing several reasons why this may be beneficial.
Citizens who are self-quarantined or do not wish any Census workers arriving at their door to help with the complete count can take the online version, which is the same as the print and phone versions, to prevent contact with said persons. Anyone who is already counted, either through taking the Census online or by being priorly counted such as students living in the dorms, should not receive further communications about the Census.
“It’s another way to protect yourself from this Coronavirus,” said Chris Chmiel, chairman of the Athens County Complete Count Committee and an Athens County Commissioner.
Chmiel noted that those concerned about the virus should remain home if they are showing flu-like symptoms. Beverly Flannigan, a member of the committee, was an example of this behavior. He noted that she had declined to be at Wednesday’s meeting due to feeling poorly.
Anyone who wishes to take the Census online, but has not received an ID yet can still respond on the website through following the “If you do not have a Census ID, click here” link under the login button.
In addition, anyone wondering where they would be accurately counted should know that any individual’s primary residence is where they should be counted. College students who spend the majority of their year in college towns, such as Athens, should be counted in those towns and not at their parents’ residences.
Chmiel and other members of the Complete Count Committee expressed concerns that this information will get lost in the “shuffle” of cancellations and travel.
“Tomorrow is really the start of this,” Chmiel noted. “It’s kind of a historic and interesting start to the Census.”
The committee will be seeking further help from Ohio University, specifically upper administration, for reaching students for an accurate count.
The local committee was planning to hold a street fair April 1 for Census Day. Because the students, if nothing changes, will be coming back to Athens at about that time, concerns were expressed that a street fair could be a few steps backward in terms of the Coronavirus. No permanent decision on the fair was made during the Wednesday afternoon meeting.
“It could be a longer shut down than was announced, so we need be nimble,” Chmiel said. “As we start getting responses, we’ll have real time data by March 30 of what our response rate is and where we need to focus.”
A lot of events the Athens Census team was planning to be at, such as KidsFest and the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities Fest, have been cancelled due to virus concerns. Because of this, the committee opted to pivot toward an information burst.
The information will be sent to citizens around the area via emails, social media campaigns, signs and more to help keep residents aware of the count. The information will encourage residents to take the survey online if possible, or via phone or mail.
Census workers will be stationed periodically throughout the county to help those taking the census fill it out accurately. Those hoping to work for the census can still join. A kiosk to help with this is located in the Athens County Courthouse Annex.
The Census is used to distribute federal funding for programs and services such as public works, food assistance programs, housing vouchers, hospitals, schools, roads, city status’ and much more. In total, about $675 billion in federal aid is dictated through the Census results.
The questions included on the Census questionnaire are simple and cannot be traced back to any singular individual. Ranging from how many people are living in your household to the sex and race of each person, the questions are meant to gauge the population of the area.
It also means some seasonal jobs are available. The pay amount for Athens County is $16 per hour for jobs such as census takers, field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors. The work is expected to last several weeks, and mileage and expense reimbursement is also available.
