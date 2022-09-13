Two Athens County residents touted Southeast Ohio’s use of federal funding during a recent White House roundtable.
Rural Action CEO Debbie Phillips and Athens Mayor Steve Patterson attended Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio on Sept. 7 at the invitation of the Biden-Harris administration. About 50 elected officials and community leaders participated in the half-day forum in Washington, D.C.
The event was the first in a series of “Communities in Action” events that the White House will host featuring various states’ officials and community leaders.
The participants broke up into different groups to talk about issues with various federal government officials. Patterson said he was in a group with 13 other mayors from across Ohio, mainly from larger cities.
“Luke Feeney, the Chillicothe mayor, and I represented southeast Ohio. I also represented the Mayors’ Partnership for Progress on how we’re using American Rescue Plan funds effectively,” he said. “We also talked about some things we’re looking to accomplish with the other money that will be coming through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act.”
Patterson said he spoke with HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge on how Athens is studying its zoning ordinances to cut through the red tap that hinders property owners from install solar panels on their home or on their property. The federal government offers tax credits for having them installed.
They also discussed taking full advantage of the city’s carbon-tax, which is used to help the city install solar panels on government buildings, Patterson said.
“It was quite the honor to be able to represent southeast Ohio in the White House to talk about the great work going on here,” Patterson said.
Phillips was part of a 40-minute panel discussion that the White House shared on YouTube regarding the impact of federal funding in Ohio.
She talked about how federal funding has allowed Rural Action to make investments in addressing community economic development.
The organization is using funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and Inflation Reduction Act to support and expand its work to clean abandoned mines and orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells.
“This provides significant job opportunities and wisely helps to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” Phillips said. “We do a lot of abandoned mine land work, having restored 74 miles of previously dead streams to high-quality aquatic systems. And we’re excited about the investment and capping orphan abandoned wells because stopping methane emissions is critically important to addressing climate change, and the potential for lots of good paying jobs is huge.”
Rural Action works on an asset-based approach to community economic development, Phillips said.
“We strive to identify the things that have value and work with the people in the region to create infrastructure and market systems that can help drive that value deep into our communities,” she said. “This is a strategic approach to counter the historic ways that our region served as an internal colony to the rest of the country. Our rich natural resources — coal, timber, oil and gas — and the labor of our people helped to fuel the industrial revolution and build the wealth of this nation.”
Those extraction practiced left a legacy of scarred landscapes and under investment in southeast Ohio’s communities and people, Phillips said.
“The people of our region are strong and resilient. The source of the challenges we face is historic, not some flaw in the culture, as some narratives might have you believe,” she said. “What are our assets? Strong, innovative, resilient people, abundant natural resources, great outdoor recreation opportunities.”
American Rescue Plan funds for AmeriCorps has helped Rural Action expand its workforce and leadership development work, Phillips said.
“A key strategy for workforce development in rural places has to be helping young people, recent graduates and dislocated workers find a way to stay in the region, to see a future for themselves in our communities. That’s why we’re so excited about the AmeriCorps expansion,” she said. “Our work starts early with environmental education and school field trips to build a sense of appreciation for the, the beauty of the place we live in. We partner in the region to create paid high school internships. And for some of these kids getting that first paycheck is a life changing event.”
Rural Action is expanding its AmeriCorps staff from 31 to 70 members. One AmeriCorps member Phillips highlighted during her speech is a videographer from Athens County.
“We were able to place him in a high school internship, creating videos of people enjoying the Bailey’s mountain bike trail system,” she said. “He was able during that time to meet a CNN cameraman to build skills and gain confidence. Now he’s starting his second term as AmeriCorps member, continuing to capture stories of our region. And his future is bright. This work is different from traditional workforce development, but we believe it’s a model that holds great promise in our rural communities. And we’re grateful for the investment in our region and our people.”
The White House video is available at https://youtu.be/z1xQYWImQ-k online.
