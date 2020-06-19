COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking the public for feedback and suggestions on what “meaningful law enforcement changes” could be implemented to meet the evolving needs of Ohioans.
This feedback, comes on the back of protests across the United States and beyond following several high profile cases in which Black people such as George Floyd were killed by police.
“We are listening deeply and thinking about what we are hearing,” Yost said. “For those who would rather not wade through the hate that Facebook sometimes unleashes, we created a summary page so you can see what your fellow citizens are saying.”
Residents can submit suggestions through the Attorney General’s Facebook group called “Be Heard by the AG, or by emailing at beheardbytheag@ohioago.gov. The Facebook group was created on June 5 as an open forum for ideas, experience and experiences related to law enforcement.
On the Attorney General’s Website several already submitted several ideas that have been presented such as rewarding good police officers, creating additional use of force overwsight, increased access to body cam footage and body cam usage by officers, allocating more funding for public defenders, ending “no-knock” warrants and additional training and screening for officers.”
Steven Collins is a Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
