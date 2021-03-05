COLUMBUS, OH – Everyone wants to move past the pandemic as quickly and safely as possible. According to a new public service announcement, launched this week by the Coalition to Stop the Spread, that can only happen if Ohioans get their vaccines as soon as they are eligible.
Led by the Ohio Business Roundtable (OBRT), the Coalition, made up of more than 180 private-sector businesses and organizations, hopes to reach more Ohioans through a PSA titled “Moving On.” Beginning today and running through May, Ohioans will start to see short video ads, delivered digitally, that tap into the emotions many share about the pandemic’s impact on our daily lives and interactions with family and friends.
The key message: the vaccine is the way out of this and we’re almost there.
“The goal is to reach community immunity, and it is our civic duty to protect our family, friends and coworkers,” Pat Tiberi, OBRT’s president and CEO said. “While the coalition’s original focus on safe public health practices will continue, we know that overcoming COVID-19 will only come when most of the population is vaccinated.”
The ads are paid for by Health Is Everybody’s Business Inc, a 501(c)(3) affiliated with OBRT, and are funded by donations from coalition business and non-profit partners.
Launched in early December to inform and empower the workforce to be champions in their daily lives, the Coalition to Stop the Spread communicates up-to-date and accurate information regarding the virus and proven safety practices with members and the public through a dedicated website, bi-monthly e-newsletters and social media. The additional layer of vaccine messaging includes the following key advice:
- Get the facts about the vaccines.
- Be patient. While you’re waiting, help others.
- When your time comes, get the vaccine.
Coalition members also are communicating to their employees that just because vaccinations dominate the headlines, that does not mean Ohioans can stop taking safety measures such as wearing a mask properly, physical distancing and washing hands while waiting for the vaccine, or even after receiving the vaccine.
