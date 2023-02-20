Hundreds of Ohio University students, alumni and supporters visited the Baker Center Ballroom on Saturday to help the university celebrate its 219th birthday.
Founded on Feb. 18, 1804, the university celebrates not only its founding, but also the achievements of its many students and alumni who enrich the OU community and beyond. Ohio University has had over 300,000 students throughout its history, according the OU Alumni Association.
The Saturday activity was the university’s first Founders Day event, which was done with the collaboration of the Student Alumni Board and the Alumni Association.
Lindsay Wolfe, alumni engagement coordinator, said she hopes Founders Day becomes a big event for alumni and the community, like Homecoming.
In a press release, President Hugh Sherman noted that the university has served as a leader in high education for 219 years.
“Our great institution has seen many changes, but we remain dedicated to serving our students and our region,” he said. “As we celebrate another birthday, I want to thank the members of the Ohio University community. Each of you help to make Ohio University the special place that it is today.”
Sherman thanked the Ohio University community members for the ways they support one another.
“Thank you for the ways that you advance research and creative activity. And thank you for the positive ways you are impacting the world,” he said. “Happy Founders Day and Happy Birthday. This is truly old Ohio’s Day!”
Besides birthday cake for OU in two flavors — vanilla and chocolate — and cake pops, the event featured giveaways of OU merchandise from various on-campus groups. Several groups also had tables at the event highlighting their organization.
Attendees ranged from infants and toddlers to alumni who graduated from the university several decades ago.
The Student Alumni Board had a board on which visitors could post their favorite memories of the university. One of the most popular things on campus mentioned was OU’s beloved mascot, Rufus, who attended the event and posed for photos.
Other reasons people love OU include “Because I feel I am welcomed every time,” “Because it feels like home” and “OHIO gave me a sense of family like no other.” Several people also commented of how the university is pretty and historic.
The party also include a huge card people could sign.
Sherman signed the card, “Happy birthday to one of the greatest universities in the nation.” Others send happy birthday wishes to Rufus or the university.
The University Libraries hosted a special exhibit featuring Margaret “Maggie” Boyd, the first woman to graduate from Ohio. She earned her bachelor’s degree in June 1873. There was also a display at the birthday celebration on Boyd. Named in her honor, the first Boyd Hall was built in 1907 as the second resident hall for female students. It was demolished in 1966 to make way for Alden Library. The hall namesake shifted to the current Boyd Hall, a residence hall located on West Green.
At 2:19 p.m. Saturday, the Cutler Hall chimes played “Alma Mater, Ohio.” The oldest building at OU currently serves as the home to the offices of the president, executive vice president and provost, and other senior administrative staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.