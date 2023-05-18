The following Ohio Department of Transportation projects are anticipated to affect highways in Athens County. Outlined work is weather permitting. Click on each route to see its location at OHGO.com.
U.S. 33/U.S 50 Interchange Major Rehabilitation
A major rehabilitation project is taking place at the U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange. The pavement is being removed and replaced with full depth asphalt pavement. Additionally, a roundabout is being constructed at Stimson Avenue. Guardrail, drainage, and lighting improvements are also planned.
The ramp from Stimson Avenue to US 50/US 33 westbound is closed. The ramp from Stimson Avenue to US 50 eastbound is also closed. ODOT's detour is Stimson Avenue to Rock Riffle Road to US 33 east towards Pomeroy to the Richland Avenue exit to US 33 west.
The U.S. 33 eastbound to U.S. 50/U.S. 32 eastbound ramp (Exits 197 A-B) is closed. ODOT's detour: continue on U.S. 33 eastbound through project location, past the ramp closure. Take the U.S. 33 eastbound exit at the interchange of U.S. 33 and U.S. 50. Take the Richland Avenue exit from U.S. 33 eastbound. Turn left onto Richland Avenue and immediately turn left onto the U.S. 33 westbound entrance ramp. Merge with U.S. 50 eastbound and continue on U.S. 50 eastbound beyond project locations.
U.S. 50 Resurfacing
A resurfacing project is taking place between Della Drive and River Road and between Vanderhoof Road and SR 144. One lane is closed in both directions.
RAMP CLOSURE: The State Route 7 north ramp to US 50 west will be closed through July 15. ODOT's detour is State Route 144 to State Route 329 to US 50.
Estimated Completion: Nov. 1
Other projects include:
- US 33 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project begins on May 22 on US 33, between Elm Rock Road (Township Road 36) and State Route 550. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: Sept. 1
- US 50 sign upgrades — A sign upgrade project is taking place on US 50, between Harmony Road (County Road 24) and Della Drive (County Road 52.) Lane closures are in place where work is occurring. Estimated completion: Oct. 1
- State Route 13/State Route 329 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place at State Route 13 from State Route 550 to the Perry County line and State Route 329 from State Route 13 to Shell Hill. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: June 2
- State Route 78 resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place on State Route 78, between Township Road 675 and the Morgan County line. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: Aug. 15
- State Route 143/State Route 681 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place at State Route 143 (all) and State Route 681 from US 50 to the Meigs County line. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: Aug. 1
- State Route 329 Landslide — A landslide repair project begins June 5 on State Route 329 between US 50 and New England Road. One lane will be closed. Temporary traffic signals will be in place. Estimated completion: Oct. 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.