After being put on hold last summer, an Ohio EPA permit for the proposed Johnson Run Road coal mine in Trimble Twp. is again being pursued.
Oxford Coal Co. filed an application in 2016 to open a surface/landwall auger mine at the Trimble Twp. site, with the application still listed as pending on an Ohio Department of Natural Resources website. Oxford also applied for an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency permit to allow water from treatment ponds to be discharged into Johnson Run stream, a tributary of the West Branch of Sunday Creek.
Last summer, Oxford’s parent company, Westmoreland Coal, informed the EPA that it was suspending permitting while it re-evaluated whether to go forward with the mine.
Earlier this year, Oxford was acquired by CCU Coal & Construction of Strasburg, Ohio, as part of Westmoreland’s bankruptcy proceedings. CCU coal is pursuing the Ohio EPA permit, known formally as a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.
The agency has scheduled a public hearing on a draft permit for Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Burr Oak State Park Lodge. The draft permit will become final unless the Ohio EPA director revises it after the public hearing is held.
The public meeting notice contains the same application number that was assigned to Oxford when it requested a permit. A draft permit was issued in 2017 to Oxford, but The Messenger was unable to determine if the draft permit referenced in the hearing notice is the same one.
It is known that after the 2017 draft permit was issued, the Ohio EPA requested additional information from Oxford.
In addition to the public hearing, Ohio EPA is accepting written comments until Oct. 14 a 5 p.m. They can be sent to the Ohio EPA’s Permit Processing Unit, 50 W. Town St., Suite 700, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, OH 43216-1049 or to the Ohio EPA Southeast District Office, 2195 Front St., Logan, OH 43138; or can be emailed to epa.dswcomments@epa.ohio.gov or to scott.foster@epa.ohio.gov. Comments should mention Johnson Run Mine and the NPDES permit number 0IL00168*AD.
The Ohio EPA held a hearing at Burr Oak Lodge in February 2018 about the 2017 draft permit. Attendees raised concerns about inconsistencies and other issues with the permit application, potential damage to aquatic species, the impact of flooding of the site and that the mining could adversely affect improvements made to the West Branch water quality.
The following May, an information session was held at Burr Oak and the Ohio manager of the NPDES permit program announced that additional information was being sought from Oxford.
In July 2018, a representative of Westmoreland informed the EPA it was suspending permitting.
