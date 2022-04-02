Ohio EPA has released its latest statewide water quality report. The document describes the general condition of Ohio’s waters and includes a list of impaired waters that are not meeting their federal or state water quality goals, as well as waters that have improved to meet their goals.
Among the more significant items in this year’s report are that 10 new assessment units were added for the Ohio River mainstem and the central basin of Lake Erie remains in attainment for recreation use (based on algae assessments).
Also, the report notes that microcystin concentrations have declined in Lake Erie’s Sandusky Bay since 2020. If this trend continues over the next two years, the Bay could be designated for attainment for recreation use (based on algae assessments).
The Agency hosted a virtual webinar earlier this year to provide the public more information about the draft list of the state’s impaired waters. A copy of the final report, along with the Agency’s response to public comments (located in Section D) are available for review on Ohio EPA’s website.
A copy of the final report will be submitted to U.S EPA.
