Ohio GOP censures Rep. Edwards

COLUMBUS – Ohio Republican Party passed a resolution censuring several House Republicans including State Representative Jay Edwards.
Edwards was among 22 GOP representatives who joined House Democrats to elect House Speaker Jason Stephens.
In December, state Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova Twp., garnered Republican support to lead the General Assembly. During the opening day ceremonies for the General Assembly on Jan. 3, the vote for speaker was supposed to be a formality because Republicans control 67 seats in the House, so they could have elected a speaker on their own.
But support for Merrin started faded with Stephens ascendant with a 54-43 victory to become speaker. Stephens captured all 32 Democratic votes and 22 Republicans for a total of 54.
“I voted for the best person for the job – the person that will be best for Southeast Ohio,” Edwards said.
A Republican, Stephens is serving his second full term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives after being appointed in the 133rd General Assembly. He serves the 93rd House District, which includes all of Gallia, Jackson and Lawrence Counties.
Last week, the Ohio Republican Party’s central committee approved the censure resolution against the 22 Republicans.
But before the vote, committee members softened the resolution slightly by removing language that would have made the group ineligible for endorsements or future party support, according to reporting from Cleveland.com
Edwards represents the 94th district which includes Athens, Meigs and Morgan counties and a portion of Washington County.
Athens County’s Republican Party penned a letter to the state GOP central committee in support of Edwards.
“I completely stand with our letter. We can not let the state push us around,” said Alex Burcher, 1st Vice Chair of the Athens Republican Party after the party members endorsed the letter Tuesday evening.
Edwards, who is the chairman of the Athens County GOP, did not preside over Tuesday's meeting, nor was he present or vote on the matter.
Published below, the letter says Athens County GOP will not comply with the state party’s censure of Edwards.
The Athens County Republican GOP recently learned of the punitive effort by some in the state legislature to censure the 22 Republican members who voted their conscience in electing Representative Jason Stephens the next Speaker of the Ohio House. We condemn this effort and ask you to stand against it.
Among the group of lawmakers being targeted is Rep. Jay Edwards (Nelsonville) - who have ably and faithfully represented Athens County. His record of constancy and dedication to his districts, and to the State of Ohio, should not be tainted by the vindictiveness of a few in the caucus.
Spirited debate and even principled disagreement are essential elements of healthy republican government. The Ohio Republican Party has benefitted from embracing President Ronald Reagan’s notion of the GOP as a “broad umbrella” open to a variety points of view within a framework of foundational norms. This model is threatened by those who would seek to exact revenge over the recent vote for Speaker.
As such, we reiterate our appeal that you would refuse to endorse this momentary passion. Time, if given the opportunity, will heal these wounds and the Party will be the stronger for choosing the path of benevolence and civility. We thank you for your service and for your thoughtful consideration of this issue.
Miles Layton is the Ohio Regional Editor for the Adams Publishing Group.
