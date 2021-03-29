Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the Vinton County Health Department building Monday to survey the vaccine clinic there and discuss the state of vaccinations in rural Ohio with members of the press.
DeWine toured the vaccination clinics in Vinton, Morgan and Monroe Counties throughout the day to discuss the issues and successes that southeastern Ohio counties are seeing with their vaccine rollouts.
“My message today is simple: we’re in a race, we need to win the race,” DeWine said. “And the way we win that race is for more Ohioans to get vaccinated.”
DeWine discussed the prospect of taking a look at the amount of vaccines each county receives each week. The Columbus Dispatch reported Monday that many residents in urban counties such as Franklin or Hamilton are traveling — sometimes hours — to rural counties to receive shots.
When asked by The Athens Messenger if his office or the Ohio Department of Health were considering reassessing the number of vaccines counties like Athens and Vinton were receiving, he said the state would assess that number weekly based on how many doses are being administered in each county.
He added that while vaccine rollout was limited to certain age groups and demographics, there was not much in the way of consideration, since on Monday he announced all people 16 and older would be eligible, ensuring proper supply to areas was a concern.
DeWine said the state will receive another allotment model of how many shots Ohio will receive Tuesday at noon and will determine that then. He did not rule out changing the amount of vaccines each county receives.
“We’ve totally opened the state up,” DeWine said. “What we’ll continue to assess every single day is if we have to move vaccines back from one area to the other. We will continue to focus on making sure every Ohioan who wants one has the ability to get the vaccine.”
DeWine also added that he and presidents of universities in Ohio had a phone call last Friday and discussed the unique challenges those institutions faced with COVID-19.
DeWine said he would reveal more information during Tuesday’s statewide briefing, but said the state was looking at students as possible recipients of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccines, although he did not say it outright.
“You know the unique challenge of course is that most of our colleges are out around May 1,” DeWine said. “While (college students) are low on risk, they are high on capability to spread. So as we look at going into the summer, this was a big concern we have for that whole age group.”
DeWine added that the discussion with presidents was mostly focused on vaccines, and that more will be announced regarding this in the next several days.
Carly Leatherwood, Ohio University spokesperson, declined to comment on what was discussed during the call.
However, Leatherwood said Ohio University President Duane Nellis was on the call with DeWine.
“He says he is extremely grateful to the Governor for his leadership during the pandemic, as well as his forward-thinking approach to solutions,” Leatherwood said in an email.
In addition to discussion of students, DeWine also discussed the importance of getting the Johnson & Johnson to populations without reliable transportation or the homebound, an issue that is prevalent in southeast Ohio.
DeWine described the single dose as a “strategic advantage,” and turned the discussion of assisting the homebound with the vaccine over to Janelle McManis, administrator at the Vinton County Health Department, who joined DeWine at the press conference after showing him the vaccine clinic.
McManis said her department was working with agencies to get vaccines to individuals who need someone to come to them, and said her department received an Ohio Department of Transportation grant to assist with that goal.
DeWine urged all counties to apply for the ODOT grant.
Jack Pepper, Athens City-County Health Department administrator, did answer whether the ACCHD was a recipient of this grant by publication time.
“Vinton County obviously does not have mass transit,” DeWine said. “But there’s people who do this and know what they’re doing.
DeWine also warned that southeastern Ohioans should not let their guard down as cases decline throughout the region, or otherwise plateau as in Athens County.
“The truth is, this virus is everywhere,” DeWine said.
Mike DeWine was joined by Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, who spoke about the importance of the Imagination Library Program, a program started by country singer Dolly Parton that sends a free book to a registered child each month.
“During the pandemic time, this has been really important — kids aren’t able to go to the library and they’re not out and about as much, so it’s really important they’re getting these books,” Fran DeWine said.
Fran DeWine also was distributing her homemade “buckeye brownies” (brownies with a peanut butter center) to vaccine recipients and members of the media. The Athens Messenger reporter received a buckeye brownie, and confirmed it was very tasty.
DeWine also commended the Vinton County Health Department, and all local health departments throughout the state.
“Vinton County has people in this health department who are doing an absolute phenomenal job,” DeWine said. “This is truly inspiring, walking through a health department and talking to different people and what they’re doing.”
