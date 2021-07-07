Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Collin’s Law: Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act into law on Tuesday, increasing the penalties for hazing on university campuses.
The law was named after Ohio University student Collin Wiant, who died in 2018 of asphyxiation at the alleged Sigma Pi fraternity annex. An autopsy report showed he died from inhaling a canister of nitrous oxide.
The Senate bill recently unanimously cleared both the Ohio House and Senate.
DeWine said during the signing that Kathleen Wiant, mother of Collin Wiant, inspired the state to stand up for hazing.
“The Wiant family turned their pain into action,” DeWine said at the signing. “We simply in Ohio cannot tolerate hazing, and we’re saying with this bill that we will not tolerate hazing.”
The law signing also comes on the heels of another tragic student death of Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student who died following an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) fraternity house.
In March, State Sen. Stephanie Kunze, (R-Hilliard), reintroduced “Collin’s Law,” which aims to increase penalties for hazing, education for students and transparency for universities. Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) was a joint sponsor.
“It is truly the love of family and the heart of a mother who championed this legislation why we are standing here today,” Kunze said. “And Ohioans are grateful, Kathleen, for your unwavering mission to not only change Ohio law, but to truly change a culture on our college campuses.”
The new law changes the penalty for hazing from a fourth degree misdemeanor (comparable to a speeding ticket) to a felony.
Under Collin’s Law, general hazing will be penalized as a second-degree misdemeanor, and any hazing involving drugs and alcohol will become a third-degree felony, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
Third-degree felonies in Ohio typically carry sentences of nine to 36 months and up to $10,000 in fines. Second degree misdemeanors can result in a 60-day sentence and up to $500 in fines.
Collin’s Law also expands the list of mandatory reporters required to report hazing incidents and creates a new penalty for those who fail to report.
Ohio University and dozens of other public schools lobbied the state legislature in recent months to pass Collin’s Law.
Ohio University President Hugh Sherman, who was present at the signing, said the university will not tolerate hazing. He said Ohio University suspends any organization and initiates investigations into student organizations once hazing is reported.
“So, we just don’t tolerate hazing at Ohio University,” Sherman said.
Also in attendance was Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, who has also been actively lobbying for the passage of anti-hazing legislation. His office’s investigation into the hazing incident led to a litany of charges against those allegedly connected to Wiant’s death.
He said the state owes the Wiant family for the legislation’s passage.
“I was honored to be invited to attend the signing,” Blackburn said to The Athens Messenger. “We owe Wade and Kathleen Wiant for this change in the way the state approaches hazing. I am grateful for the opportunity to have impacted this legislative fix.”
Collin’s Law had an original version of the law fall apart in the Ohio House due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing legislators to prioritize critical legislation.
The passed version of Collin’s law includes language that focuses solely on hazing, differing from House Bill 310, which included language about bullying in K-12 schools.
Collin’s Law will go into effect 90 days from Tuesday, meaning it will officially become law in early October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.