COLUMBUS – During the first two weeks of April, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project collaborated to focus on distracted driving enforcement, the finding of which have been published by OSHP. It reports that Ohio has the highest amount of distracted driving violations.
The initiative began on Monday, April 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ended on Monday, April 12 at 11:59 p.m. The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.
During the 6-State project, OSHP issued 557 citations for distracted driving. In Hamilton County, there were 59 issued and 45 in Cuyahoga County – the two highest counties in the state. Athens County only had one instance of distracted driving.
The distracted driving violations for each participating state are:
- Indiana – 108
- Kentucky – 202
- Michigan – 129
- Ohio – 557
- Pennsylvania – Did not participate due to COVID-19
- West Virginia – 205
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
