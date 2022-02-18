The Ohio House of Representatives passed a riot-related bill Wednesday, despite free speech concerns raised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and others.
House Bill 109 passed 60-35 along party lines, with State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) joining his Republican colleagues and one Democrat to vote in favor. The bill was sponsored by Representatives Cindy Abrams and Sara P. Carruthers.
The ACLU of Ohio’s Chief Lobbyist Gary Daniels said in a statement that in his 23 years with the organization, HB 109 is “easily the most concerning free speech bill I can recall because of its extremely wide impact, its broad and vague language, and the severe penalties.”
Edwards, however, said the bill is necessary to discourage the kinds of incidents that occurred during Black Lives Matter protests in summer 2020, from which he said portions of the state have not yet recovered.
When compared to consequences for those at the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol Building in D.C., Edwards stated that Black Lives Matter protestors — some of which smashed windows and caused other damages to the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus — were treated differently.
“I knew people that were there (on Jan. 6). I wasn’t there. I know people there that didn’t go in the Capitol,” he said. “They didn’t riot and loot. They were there to peacefully protest outside because they felt like the election was stolen and that is their right to think that.”
We are very pro-free speech, we are very pro-people protesting but, when you cross that line and get violent; when you do something to a police officer or first responder; when you’re doing something to a business… I think that’s the disparity that we’re seeing a lot of state legislatures (take up) across the country.”
The bill, according to a legislative summary, increases penalties for some riot and aggravated riot offenses; creates three new felony riot offenses and one new misdemeanor offense; increases liability for organizations found to materially support or organize a riot; and allows police officers harmed in a riot or who face a ‘false complaint’ to sue responsible parties and organizations.
According to the Ohio Revised Code, a group of five or more people gathering in violation of disorderly conduct laws to commit a misdemeanor other than disorderly conduct constitutes a riot; a group of five or more people gathering in violation of disorderly conduct laws to commit a felony constitutes an aggravated riot.
Daniels said ‘riot’ can become “one of those catch-alls,” given its broad definition, which he added includes common civil disobedience tactics that “civil rights leaders throughout the decades have used,” such as obstructing traffic.
Riot offenses are already illegal, but HB 109 increases criminal penalties for those who commit such offenses and introduces civil penalties for organizations found to support those offenses.
Edwards said the bill will not affect those who protest legally peacefully and therefore should not prompt free speech concerns.
“There’s absolutely nothing in the bill that’s trying to take away someone’s first amendment rights or people’s rights for peaceful protests,” Edwards said. “Is blocking an intersection free speech? Is blocking an ambulance from getting to the hospital when someone’s having a massive heart attack free speech? Is standing on top of cars in the middle of the road free speech? Because that’s what happened in Columbus last year.”
Edwards also said because much of the bill simply increases penalties for existing offenses, the bill can not be described as an attack of free speech.
From Daniels’ perspective though, the increases in penalties and creations of new offenses could discourage individuals from speaking or protesting over fear of possibly harsh penalties should something occur at an event they attend.
Likewise, Daniels said the bill could discourage individuals from making legitimate complaints against police officers over fear of being sued if “somebody somewhere decides it’s a false complaint” — while Edwards said stiffening penalties for false accusations is “not an attack on free speech.”
The ACLU of Ohio has also expressed concern that a “chilling effect” could extend to organizations. According to ACLU of Ohio documents, the language regarding what it means to support or organize a riot is very broad and is lifted directly from anti-terrorism laws.
The consequences for organizations found to support or organize a riot could include the seizure of the organization’s assets and the dissolution of the group.
“I think it begs the question, if you are an organization, or a group of people, or one person — are you going to think twice before you publicize or organize (a protest), because what if somebody somewhere decides you have provided material support or resources (to a riot)?” Daniels said.
Daniels said the language is “not meant for situations like this” and could also put at risk attorneys who provide legal advice to those who subsequently engage in riot activity, as well as those who pay bail for individuals arrested on riot offenses.
Beyond the specifics of the law, Daniels said enforcement would also pose problems, saying it will be used against “the people whose causes are disfavored by the people who write and enforce the laws.”
The Office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s Press Secretary Dan Tierney said the governor is monitoring the legislation and said it was premature to comment on whether the governor will support the legislation, as the bill has not been finalized.
In house committee hearings, the bill drew support from representatives of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio and the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association, while drawing opposition from representatives of the Unitarian Universalist groups, Showing Up for Racial Justice’s northeast Ohio chapter, Equality Ohio, Black Lives Matter Lake County and others.
While the bill could face revision in the Ohio Senate, where Daniels said the bill could be improved in certain ways — for instance, by removing the language lifted from anti-terrorism legislation.
However, Daniels added there is no way the bill could be amended such that it would garner the support of the ACLU of Ohio.
“Essentially, if you take the things we don’t like about this bill out of it, there’s no bill,” Daniels said.
