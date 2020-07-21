PERRY COUNTY – Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested by federal officials this morning in connection with a $60 million bribery case.
Perry County Sheriff's deputies and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation were seen at Householder's farm in Perry County this morning.
A 2:30 p.m. press conference will be held this afternoon by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbus to brief the public on the situation. In light of this, Gov. Mike DeWine has canceled his daily COVID-19 press conference for today.
Householder has led the Ohio House since January 2019. He previously served as the Speaker of the House from 2001-2004, when he left due to term limits. He has also served as the Perry County Auditor.
The Perry County Tribune, a sister paper of the Messenger, is on scene at Householder's farm. This story will be updated as information is received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.