PERRY COUNTY – Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was reportedly arrested by federal officials this morning in connection with a $60 million bribery case.

Perry County Sheriff's deputies and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation were seen at Householder's farm in Perry County this morning. 

A 2:30 p.m. press conference will be held this afternoon by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbus to brief the public on the situation. In light of this, Gov. Mike DeWine has canceled his daily COVID-19 press conference for today. 

Householder has led the Ohio House since January 2019. He previously served as the Speaker of the House from 2001-2004, when he left due to term limits. He has also served as the Perry County Auditor. 

The Perry County Tribune, a sister paper of the Messenger, is on scene at Householder's farm. This story will be updated as information is received. 

