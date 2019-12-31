Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, Dec. 31 newspaper on Page A3.
Ohio’s white-tailed deer hunters took advantage of an extra weekend of gun hunting and checked 13,995 deer the weekend of Dec. 21-22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.
During the 2018 season, 9,625 deer were taken during the same period.
“The deer-gun weekend is an additional chance for Buckeye State hunters to put food on their table and spend time outdoors with family and friends,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio continues to be a top destination for deer hunters. As the new year approaches, make a resolution to take someone new with you on your next outdoor adventure.”
Top 10 counties for deer harvest during the 2019 two-day gun season include: Ashtabula (533), Coshocton (434), Tuscarawas (425), Knox (383), Carroll (377), Holmes (370); Licking (362), Trumbull (357), Guernsey (319) and Columbiana (318).
The total harvest during the nine days of the 2019-gun season was 77,488 deer, up from 70,377 last year. Archers in Ohio have taken almost 80,000 deer through Dec. 22 this year, and Ohio’s youth hunters checked 6,234 deer during the two-day gun season on Nov. 23-24.
More deer hunting opportunities are upcoming, with deer-muzzleloader season is starting Saturday, Jan. 4, and ending Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Deer-archery season is open now until Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Find complete details in the 2019-2020 Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.
Approximately 370,000 people have participated in hunting deer in Ohio this year, as it is a popular hunting destination for many out-of-state hunters. To date in 2019, more than 34,000 nonresident Ohio hunting licenses have been sold.
A list of the white-tailed deer checked by hunters in regional counties during the 2019 two-day deer-gun hunting season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2019, and the 2018 harvest numbers are in parentheses. Harvest numbers below are subject to change.
Athens: 208 (170); Hocking: 171 (125); Jackson: 182 (173); Meigs: 212 (160); Morgan: 143 (117); Perry: 175 (118); Pickaway: 55 (47); Pike: 104 (95); Ross: 200 (127); Scioto: 168 (105); Vinton: 151 (108); Washington: 228 (131).
In 2019, a total of 13,995 deer were taken by hunters. That’s up from 2018, which had only 9,625 deer reported.
