Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that flags around the state be flown at half-mast today, on the one year anniversary of the first recorded COVID-19 case in Ohio. The order is in honor the lives of those who have died of COVID-19 and to honor those who have been part of the fight against the virus.
On March 9, 2020, Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency when the first case was reported in Cuyahoga County.
One year later and Ohio has seen 978,471 total cases and 17,502 deaths from COVID-19 according to the Ohio Department of Health.
As the state crosses the one year mark, the fight continues, with people aged 50 and older now being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement during a Monday press conference, stating that people who have type 2 diabetes and people with end stage renal disease (Phase 1D) are now eligible alongside those aged 50 and older (Phase 2B).
The Athens City-County Health Department will be vaccinating people in all categories on Thursday, March 11 at Heritage Hall, 1919 West Union Street. Those interested in scheduling an appointment may call the Health Department at 740-592-4431.
Also on Monday, the Ohio Department of Health launched its state-wide scheduling system for the vaccine. Through the system, Ohioans can check if they are eligible to receive the vaccine, as well as schedule appointments and receive updates and reminders about the process. The system can be accessed at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
“We believe this will streamline the scheduling process, reduce data lags, and provide real-time information on vaccination progress,” DeWine said on Monday.
According to DeWine the system will be working with local vaccine providers to ensure that the information is up-to-date.
“Our team continues to work with providers to load even more appointments into the system. Every day, there will be more appointments added,” DeWine said.
As the state approached the one year anniversary, DeWine seemed optimistic about state of the pandemic when he addressed Ohio last week.
“My fellow Ohioans, victory is in sight,” he said on Thursday.
Also in sight may be the lifting of state health orders. DeWine has said that he will lift all state health orders related to the pandemic once the state reaches a rate of 50 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period.
