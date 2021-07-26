Members of the Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents met with Governor Mike DeWine for the announcement of a zero-tolerance policy on hazing for public universities across the state.
In attendance were university presidents from Shawnee State University, Miami University of Ohio, Kent State University, Wright State University, Ohio State University, Northeast Ohio Medical University, University of Akron, Bowling Green State University, Ohio University, and Central State University.
Rodney K. Rodgers, president of Bowling Green, thanked the Foltz family for their efforts in shaping anti-hazing legislation. Stone Foltz, a freshman at Bowling Green, passed away from alcohol poisoning in March following an alleged hazing event at Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity (PIKE).
“They were at the core of these anti-hazing principles,” stated Rodgers. “They made a promise to Stone that he wouldn’t be left behind, that he wouldn’t be forgotten and that no other individual is left behind in the future.”
Miami University president Gregory Crawford acknowledged both the Wiant and Foltz families while thanking them for their courage and compassion. Collin Wiant was an Ohio University student who died from asphyxiation after inhaling nitrous oxide at an alleged annex house of the Sigma Pi fraternity.
The new principles signed by all 14 universities exemplifies a zero-tolerance approach that imposes several sanctions against students and organizations found to be engaging in hazing activities. These sanctions include the automatic dismissal of any student convicted of criminal hazing and debarment from attending any Ohio public university.
Universities also pledged to work with law enforcement, strengthen the role of student organization advisors, improve hazing education for families and possible future students, provide data on hazing incidents and offer personal outlets to report hazing.
President Kristina Johnson of Ohio State University described hazing as the “antithesis” of the ideals of education and development held by Ohio universities.
Cory and Shari Foltz, the parents of Stone Foltz, emphasized that while critical progress has been made, the work is not done. The policies and procedures that come from these principles will be the key, according to them.
“The intent here is to send a clear message,” said Shari Foltz. “You have heard us say before Hazing is abuse and hazing should not be tolerated in any form.”
She went on to press for the need for not only consequences but prevention in order to keep students safe.
“We are counting on you to never leave any one of your students behind so no other family will endure the pain of losing a loved one like we did,” said Cory Foltz.
DeWine explained the importance of not only changing the laws but also changing the culture around Greek life and hazing. While he stated that changing culture is difficult it is something that Ohio will change.
“This is something we all ought to be able to agree on,” said DeWine. “Hazing is simply not tolerated in the state of Ohio.”
