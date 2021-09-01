Ohio marked the first official Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, 2021 with substance abuse and mental health organizations expressing gratitude for the move and politicians touting the importance of understanding substance abuse.
The day was first recognized in Australia in 2001 and symbolically takes place the day before National Recovery Month begins. This year is the first that Ohio recognized the day, following the signing of bill by Gov. Mike DeWine in early June.
DeWine ordered the flags of the United States and Ohio be half-staff in honor of the lives lost to overdose and to raise awareness for the issue. In a statement, he encouraged all Ohioans to consider carrying naloxone, a drug used to treat opioid overdose, to help potentially save a life.
“Naloxone has proven to save lives,” said DeWine. “By getting it into the hands of communities and groups across the state in areas that are experiencing the most overdoses and deaths, we are putting this life-saving opportunity where it is needed most.”
Gubernatorial hopeful and current mayor of Dayton Nan Whaley issued a statement as well, stressing that we remember the lives lost to addiction and highlighting the city’s role as one of the first to file suit against the drug companies that supercharged the opioid crisis.
Marissa McDaid, communications and community engagement specialist at the Athens County 317 Board, said the group is excited to see the day recognized in Ohio.
“It’s really meaningful to have such a prominent problem finally be acknowledged and know that both state and local governments are working towards supporting people and letting them know that recovery is an option,”
said McDaid.
The Centers for Disease Control reported that in 2019, Ohio had the third highest death rate for overdoses at 38.3 deaths per 100,000 people — a number that equated to 4,251 lives lost. Ohio was only surpassed by Delaware, with a rate of 48 deaths per 100,000, and West Virginia, with a rate equal to 52.8 deaths per 100,000.
Data reported by RecoveryOhio from Jan. through Nov. 2020 shows an increase in deaths from the previous year with 4,579 unintentional drug overdoses recorded, a jump that marks increases of 24% from 2019 and 33% from 2018.
The board — which acts as a middleman of sorts for organizations and nonprofits to receive and apply for grant funds — serves Athens, Hocking and Vinton counties. Types of organizations that work with the board include sheriffs offices, health departments and community partners focused on assisting those affected by mental illness and substance abuse. These groups include My Sister’s Place, Athens Photographic Project and NAMI Athens to name a few.
According to McDaid, the biggest step to reduce overdoses is to destigmatize them and the underlying factors that cause them so people feel comfortable enough to ask for help when they need it.
She explained that for some people, it’s difficult to understand and be empathetic until they know someone directly impacted by substance use disorder or mental illness. This allows a stigma to grow around the issues.
“I think that the more educated people become, it’s less stigmatizing,” explained McDaid.
With mental illness listed as an underlying factor for substance abuse, this makes it a crucial topic for groups looking to reduce the impact of the substance abuse crisis. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing increased mental strain and anxiety for Americans, the time to act is now, according to McDaid.
“More than ever, we know that we have to focus on mental health and recovery issues,” said McDaid. “It’s not just a regional thing, with COVID in particular, everyone understands mental health strains or the potential to relapse if you are in recovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.