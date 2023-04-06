NELSONVILLE — The Ohio Revised Code addresses whether three members of Nelsonville City Council can serve after rescinding their resignations Monday.
Four of seven Nelsonville City Council members — Vice President Gregg Clement, Nick Smith, President Tony Dunfee and Neil Sommers — resigned between March 28 and March 30. Clement, Dunfee and Sommers rescinded their resignations Monday morning.
According to ORC, Section 3.01: “A person holding an office of public trust shall continue therein until his successor is elected of appointed and qualified, unless otherwise provided in the constitution or laws of this state.”
In this case, those who rescinded their resignations would seemingly be restored to their posts. They will rejoin Dan Sherman, Glennda Tingle and Nancy Sonick.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office noted that the issue is a local one that is “likely fact dependent on the city charter,” and directed the Messenger to Nelsonville’s Law Director Bob Toy.
Toy did not respond to the Messenger’s request for information by press time.
The Ohio Municipal League website has a copy of the Nelsonville City Charter, which went into effect in November 1994, on its website .
The charter address vacancies by saying they “shall be filled by appointment of a qualified person. The appointment shall be made by a majority vote of Council and shall continue until the next election is held at which time a successor shall be elected to till the unexpired term. In the event Council falls to fill the vacancy within thirty (30) days the President of Council shall make the appointment within fifteen (15) days of Council’s failure to do so.”
The resignations come after council members Cory Taylor and Justin Booth resigned in January, while Doug Childs resigned Feb. 21.
According to the Nelsonville city manager’s office, information regarding filling the current vacant seat will be publicized via the city’s website and social media channels at a later date.
All seats on council, except for Clement’s seat, will be on the ballot for the Nov. 7 general election. Clement’s seat is up for re-election in 2025, according to the Athens County Board of Elections Deputy Director Tony Brooks. The seats, all nonpartisan, at-large positions, are up either due to the fact they expire this year or because someone has been appointed to the seat, filling a vacancy.
A council candidate must be a registered voter and must have lived in the city at least one year prior to their election.
To run for the city council election in November, candidates must file a petition with the Board of Elections by 4 p.m. Aug. 9, according to Brooks.
City Council is set to meet at 7 p.m. April 10, at council chambers in city hall, 211 Lake Hope Drive. The meetings are live-streamed and saved on the city’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/@cityofnelsonvilleohio7813 .
