Athens High School Marching Band performs the National Anthem to kickoff the 47th annual Athens Invitational Marching Festival on Saturday at the Joe Burrow Stadium at Athens High School. Several area schools braved the cold, wet weather to perform during the event.
Meigs High School Marching Band members perform during the Athens Invitational Marching Festival Saturday at Athens High School.
Photo by John Halley
“The show must go on.” That must be the slogan of the high school marching band crowd.
Even when the weather was wet, cold and miserable, the 47th annual Athens Invitational Marching Festival went on with spirit and enthusiasm as usual Saturday at Athens High School.
Gallia Academy High School, Meigs High School, Olentangy Liberty High School and Groveport Madison High School were scheduled to perform during the big competition. Athens High School Marching Band played the National Anthem during the beginning ceremonies. The visiting audience sat in the bleachers snuggled under rain gear and umbrellas as they cheered for their favorite marching band.
Most bandmembers were somewhat protected from the rain by their uniforms, but the flag corps, from Meigs band, were a different matter. Their uniforms were flowing blue dresses that featured one bare shoulder. So if any one was feeling the weather, they were.
Proceeds benefited the festival sponsors Athens Band Boosters, Kiwanis Club of Downtown Athens and Chauncey-Dover Lions Club.
At one point, the Meigs band played the Beatles’ tune, “Here Comes the Sun.” Maybe it was just wishful thinking.
