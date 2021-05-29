Federal Hocking Local School District in Stewart, OH, was recently awarded an implementation grant to invest in the district’s Farm to School program, a program that aims to enrich students’ lives through education and bringing locally grown, farm-fresh food into schools.
Federal Hocking was awarded about $100,000 to develop, implement, and share a system for identifying and ordering local food products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.
Federal Hocking is working on the project in collaboration with Rural Action, an organization with a mission to build a more just economy by developing southeastern Ohio's assets in environmentally, socially and economically sustainable ways, according to Rural Action’s website.
Through the grant, Federal Hocking plans to invest in improving students’ overall health and their ability to make good choices about food, improve their academic success, and decrease their chances of developing food-related illness such as diabetes and obesity.
“Lunch is an educational opportunity,” Lynn Genter, Farm to School coordinator at Federal Hocking Local Schools, said. “It might happen in the biology room when they’re studying plants and science, it might happen with the health teacher or the phys ed teacher when they’re learning about the food groups – but lunch period is no less important in terms of educating children.”
Genter sees the project as a way to make students more knowledgeable about where their food comes from, and to bring more produce from local farms into school cafeterias.
Farm to School programming and agriculture education has proven to be beneficial in a number of ways. According to a 2009 study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, children who receive garden education combined with nutrition education are more likely to choose and consume vegetables in a lunchroom setting. A 2005 study in the same research journal suggests that school gardening and other hands-on experience with agriculture improves students’ academic achievement in science, math, language arts and writing.
Tom Redfern, director of sustainable agriculture at Rural Action, emphasized the important role Farm to School plays in setting students up for a healthy future.
“We live in an area where there is a high rate of food-related disease," Redfern said. "If we can invest in nutrition education and healthy food for students, that’s going to pay off – lower medical bills, better health indicators – which means more productive lives. It’s good for society.”.
Mary Dudley, agriculture education teacher at James N. Gamble Montessori High School in Cincinnati, OH, pointed out that agriculture education at a young age is vital to a student's ability to make informed choices about food, stating that Farm to School and environmental education have the power to set students up for success.
“I see a lot of social justice issues embedded in having access to healthy food," Dudley said. "Obesity starts young and diabetes starts young. If my students don’t have the education they need to be able to make those healthy choices on their own, it’s this kind of spiral. My students deserve better. They deserve to have really healthy meals, and they deserve to see an environment that’s well taken care of.”
Although Farm to School offers benefits to many people – students, farmers, community members and local businesses — there are many obstacles that stand in the way of connecting students to nutritious food from healthy farms.
One of those obstacles is that schools often lack money and resources. When schools qualify for government subsidy through the USDA, they typically buy food from large-scale suppliers that are approved by the USDA.
Those vendors usually deal with bulk foods from the global supply chain, which can make it difficult for schools to engage in Farm to School with small and midsize farms that are relatively nearby.
“Who decides this?" asked Haley Plahuta, program assistant for Ohio Farm to School with Ohio State University Extension. "We’re trying to shift who we’re supporting around the state, not just always the larger operations,” Plahuta said.
In addition to the obstacles to purchasing from local growers, food purchased through the USDA reimbursement process usually is highly processed or optimized for mass production and long shelf lives, and often is not as tasty or nutritious as food harvested locally and delivered directly to school cafeterias.
“Sometimes, the food quality isn’t there," Genter said. "It’s not fresh, it’s not green, it’s not from the farm down the road – it’s been brought in from California or Florida.” Genter said.
Additionally, serving fresh food requires more planning and preparation than foods that are processed and packaged for bulk delivery.
When it comes to Farm to School and agriculture education in schools, money is a challenge for the school districts as well as for the children and their families.
That's especially true for urban schools where kids don't have clothing for outdoor experiences such as gardening or field trips to farms.
“If you don’t have an extra pair of shoes, that’s hard to go outside in your brand-new Air Force One shoes, because they get dirty,” Dudley said.
The high school serves the Westwood neighborhood, which has high poverty rates compared to Cincinnati in general.
Dudley emphasized the importance of teaching with an attitude that is not elitist, and that encourages students who try things for the first time. She supports her students and recognizes the challenges many of them face in a Farm to School program.
“Some of my students are concerned that there’ll be bears outside. I used to laugh about that, but now, I’m like, 'That’s a real thing and I shouldn’t be dismissive of that,'” Dudley said. “Let’s not laugh at them; let’s let them be where they need to be, and also do some education.”
Many funding challenges that schools face are related to their geography as well, making Farm to School and agricultural education more challenging for poorer school districts.
Because Ohio public schools are largely funded by property taxes, schools in high-value areas will have more resources to invest in special programs and in purchasing local food, which can cost more per meal than mass-produced, heavily processed foods. Many school kitchens lack the equipment to process and store fresh products from local farms, so setting up for Farm to School can be prohibitively expensive for schools that now simply reheat frozen or canned products.
On the other hand, buying directly from local or regional farms can help schools avoid supply-chain problems.
During the early part of the COVID-19 shutdown in spring 2020, for example, there were times when certain foods were scarce from large scale suppliers, but fresh produce, eggs, milk, and meats were available from nearby farms and small-scale processors.
“The more complex the agriculture system is, the more prone it is to break down," Redfern explained. "We really saw that last March. There’s a reason to have a resilient local food system.”
Despite the many challenges that schools face when starting Farm to School programs, the programs do connect passionate parents, students, cafeteria workers, farmers, and others to invest in bringing fresh, healthy foods from nearby farms directly into school lunchrooms.
Agriculture education and serving nutritious food is also important because many students eat two meals a day at school, especially in poorer districts where many kids go hungry at home.
“Schools own students’ nutrition," Genter said. "We can’t shrug our shoulders and say it’s not important. It’s very important.”
Genter hopes that students at Federal Hocking who learn about Farm to School will leave the school system as empowered people who carry with them an understanding of the importance of healthy food decisions and a respect for agriculture.
“Being able to discern what good food habits are. that’s the ultimate goal – healthy eating for a lifetime,” Genter said.
To learn more about Farm to School in Ohio, contact Haley Plahuta at plahuta.12@osu.edu and check out the Ohio Farm to School Facebook page, website, and resources on the National Farm to School Network website.
