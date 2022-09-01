The petition of a local Democrat to have her name placed on the November ballot for the House of Representatives 94th district seat has reached the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, the Messenger has learned.
In an email sent to the Messenger late Tuesday evening, Rob Nichols, spokesperson for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, confirmed that his office received the request from Athens County Board of Elections’ members to decide whether Tanya Conrath can have her name placed on the November ballot. If approved, she would face incumbent Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville).
“We rec’d the info from Athens BOE today … don’t have an ETA for you on when we’ll decide upon it,” Nichols email stated.
Conrath, an Athens attorney and businesswoman, was nominated Aug. 14 by the Democratic committees in Athens, Meigs, Vinton and Washington counties as a replacement for Rhyan Goodman, who won the party’s nomination for the House seat in the Aug. 2 primary election. Goodman withdrew his candidacy in early August.
Both Goodman and Edwards ran unopposed in the primary election and were to face each other in the general election.
Voting in a 2-2 tie along party lines Aug. 17, the Athens County Board of Elections’ members then turned the matter over to the LaRose’s office for approval.
Before doing that, though, a second planned special meeting of the Athens County Board of Elections to discuss the potential candidacy was cancelled Aug. 22 when not enough members showed up to revote on the proposal.
Because of the cancelled meeting, Conrath’s candidacy remained in question. Athens County Board of Elections members had 14 days to send the petition to LaRose for him to decide on the issue.
Kathy Hecht, Athens County Democratic Central Committee chair, had noted previously to the Messenger that that if LaRose votes against Conrath, the next step would be to file an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court.
“I do know the Supreme Court is backtracking on these issues,” Hecht said, noting that the timetable for the court to hear such a case could possibly be lengthy.
Conrath did not respond to a request for comment at press time.
