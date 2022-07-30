Ohio residents head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the special primary election.
The Athens County Board of Elections, located at 15 S. Court St, No. 130, Athens, will host in-person early voting hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Wednesday that as of July 22, 92,888 absentee ballots have been requested by mail or in-person for the state legislative and executive committee races. A total of 67,218 votes have been cast statewide in those same races.
According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, 57,829 Democratic ballots have been requested, while 35,059 Republican ballots have been requested.
In Ohio, a total of 14,514 Democratic in-person ballots and 12,065 Republican ballots were cast early. The total amount of ballots returned and submitted for counting are 39,413 Democratic and 27,805 Republican.
According to the Athens County Board of Elections’ website, 582 ballots were requested as of Thursday. Of those 308 were mailed absentee ballots, 183 were in-office, 69 were for nursing home residents, 16 were hand carry and six were requested via email.
Of that total, 407 Democratic ballots were requested, while 175 Republican ballots were requested.
On the Aug. 2 primary ballots in Athens County, there are two races — State Central Committee, 30th District, and state representative, 94th District.
The Democratic ballot includes John Haseley, of Athens, and Karla D. Gregory-Martin, of Steubenville. Both are running unopposed for their respective races — man and woman — for a State Central Committee seat.
On the Republican ballot, two candidates are running to represent their part on the November ballot for the State Central Committee, 30th District. Jim Carnes, of St. Clairsville, and Shannon L. Walker, of Pomeroy, are running in the “man” race. Nichole Hunter, of New Matamoras, and LeeAnn Johnson, of Marietta, are running in the “woman” race.
Incumbent Jay Edwards is running unopposed in the Republican primary for Ohio House of Representatives, 94th District. If elected in November, it will be his fourth and final term due to term limits.
Rhyan Goodman, a junior at Ohio University, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for the House seat.
Edwards, of Nelsonville, has been in office since 2017. He is a graduate of Nelsonville-York High School and earned a bachelor’s in mathematics from Ohio University. He is a realtor.
He is a member of the Farm Bureau, Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, Nelsonville Chamber of Commerce, Nelsonville Rotary, Belpre Chamber of Commerce, Meigs County Chamber of Commerce, Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce and the National Rifle Association, according to his campaign website.
He is an appointed member of the Athens County Transportation Improvement District and the Meigs County Transportation Improvement District.
In the Ohio House he serves on the following committees: Technology and Innovation; House Finance; Families, Aging and Human Services; and Economic and Workforce Development (chair).
More information about Edwards can be found at his campaign website, jayedwardsohio.com/ .
Goodman is an Ohio University junior, who is studying business administration and political science.
He was 19 years old when he announced his run in February.
Born in Columbus, he was graduated from Madison Plains High School and Tolles Career and Technical Center, both in Madison County. His listed address on the campaign filing is his room in Carr Hall at Ohio University; his family lives in Orient, in Pickaway County, which is part of House District 78, currently represented by Republican Brian Stewart, according to a previous report by the Athens News.
As a student in OU’s Honors Tutorial College, Goodman worked with the Athens Mayor’s office during the spring 2022 semester. According to an article in the Athens News, he said he learned about southeast Ohio’s issues — including food insecurity, good-paying jobs and healthcare and broadband access — from local officials. His campaign platform will focus on economic development and elevating the district’s voices in the statehouse. His campaign does not have a website.
Base salary for the position is $67,492 per year.
