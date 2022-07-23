COLUMBUS — The 2022 edition of the Ohio State Fair begins on Wednesday.
There are a few options for fairgoers to get their tickets — advance-sale online tickets, advance-sale in-store tickets, and admission tickets at the gates. Advance-sale tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or in stores at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores for $8 through July 26 only.
At the gate, fairgoers will pay $10 for adults, $8 for kids (6 – 17) and seniors, and free admission for children under 5. Veterans, active military, and first responders will receive free admission every day of the Fair.
Parking
All fairgoers can enjoy free general admission in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Parking Lots north of 17th Avenue. Avoid Fair traffic with additional parking on busy weekend days (Saturday, July 30, Sunday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 6) at The Ohio State University St. John Arena. Comfortable, air-conditioned shuttle buses will run from St. John Arena straight to the OHIO Gate (11th Avenue) entrance of the Ohio State Fair, and will take fairgoers back to St. John at the end of their visit.
Ridesharing
Drop-offs and pick-ups for services such as Uber and Lyft must occur in a special labeled area off of 11th Avenue, adjacent to the Fair’s Media Center.
Food
With more than 150 food locations and approximately 30 new foods, Ohio State Fair cuisine is not an experience to pass up during the 2022 Ohio State Fair. While indulgent treats and food deep-fried or on a stick are Fair staples, there are many vendors committed to providing food options for all fairgoers. From dairy, gluten, and nut free options to keto picks and vegan favorites, there’s a dish at the Fair for everyone to enjoy. For a full list of dietary-restriction friendly foods, visit ohiostatefair.com/food.
$3 Thursdays
Visitors looking to experience the Fair on a budget, or try as much Fair food as possible, can participate in $3 Thursdays on both July 28 and Aug. 4. On both Thursdays of the Fair, each food vendor will offer one a smaller sized item for just $3. Corn dogs, cheese on a stick, raspberry soft serve, mini donuts, a deep fried Oreo, and pizza are a few of the many foods that will be offered for $3. For a full list of $3 Thursday offerings, visit ohiostatefair.com/3-Thursdays.
Accessibility
The Ohio State Fair is committed to inclusion and accessibility. Similar to 2019, visitors can find accessible parking and restrooms, as well as wheelchair and scooter rentals and wheelchair charging stations throughout the grounds. Additionally, in partnership with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities and the National Federation of the Blind of Ohio, Individuals who are blind or have low vision can use the Aira app for assistance navigating the Ohio State Fair for free. Assisted listening devices are also available for use at the WCOL Celeste Center, Main Street Stage, and Gazebo Stage. Visitors must leave a photo ID in order to use the free devices.
Some enhancements in the way of accessibility for the 2022 Ohio State Fair include two service animal relief areas, additional accessible picnic tables located throughout outdoor seating areas, and the extension of the quiet room in the Taste of Ohio Café to be open every day of the Fair.
Fairgoers wanting to learn more about accessibility throughout the Fair can pick up an accessibility guide, or visit ohiostatefair.com/accessibility.
Mobile App
Fairgoers can download the free Ohio State Fair app to view the most up-to-date daily schedules, find a list of food and shopping vendors at the Fair, locate their favorite Fair food on a map, use photo filters, access competition results, and more! Search for “Ohio Expo Center & State Fair” to download the mobile app.
Entertainment and Attractions
All 12 days of the Ohio State Fair are jam-packed with events, shows, exhibits, activities, demonstrations, and more. Visitors can plan their days at the Fair in advance by downloading the app, or visiting ohiostatefair.com/events, for a full up to date list of daily schedules. Additionally, organizers have broken down attractions, entertainers, concerts, special days, free live music, other events and competitions, and much more information at ohiostatefair.com.
Concerts
The 2022 Ohio State Fair Concert Series, powered by Ohio AEP’s Smart Grid, is presenting big-name artists like Willie Nelson, Foreigner, Nelly, Ice Cube, the free Generation Radio show, and others. All concert tickets purchased in advance include Fair admission, so plan to arrive early and show your Ticketmaster ticket (hard copy or on the app) at the entry gate. Get tickets at ticketmaster.com/ohiostatefair.
Ride-All-Day Wristband Special Pricing Ends July 26
Advance-sale admission discounts end July 26
