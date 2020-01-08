The Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor has announced funding for 54 local projects across the state, amounting more than $3.2 million in technology grant funding for courts.
The initiative, called the Ohio Courts Technology Initiative, is in its sixth year and was started by Justice O’Connor to provide case management upgrades and security improvements among the selected technology projects. Over the years over $17 million has been awarded through the disbursements.
A panel of 27 judges, court administrators, clerks and other court personnel selected the funding through a scoring system. Preference was given to projects that upgrade an existing case management system; upgrade, replace or purchase technology systems that affect case flow; upgrade, replace or purchase technology for pretrial service support; and purchase of any computer hardware, software or equipment, including projects related to the physical security of the court.
In Athens, Judge Robert Stewart of the Athens County Court of Common Pleas Probate and Juvenile Division, was awarded one of the highest amounts. The court will receive almost $164,000 to upgrade the court’s existing case management system. This will create a website with public access to documents.
Judge Todd Grace of Athens Municipal Court was also awarded a significant disbursement. His court will recieve almost $34,750 to add a judicial tools module to increase the case management system consistency
The Ohio Courts Technology Initiative was established to improve the exchange of information and warehousing of data by and between Ohio courts and other justice system partners, an endeavor that includes the Ohio Courts Network.
Including this year, the technology grants from the Supreme Court have helped fund more than 450 projects in Ohio.
