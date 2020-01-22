It’s a simple transaction: Ohio trees get cut down, the timber is sold and much of the proceeds benefit the local schools.
That is the purpose of Trees to Textbooks, a program in its 22nd year that has directed millions of dollars back to governments throughout Ohio.
This year’s haul featured just over $1.5 million distributed to 13 counties, most of them located in the forested areas of Southern Ohio. Proceeds are divvied up to county governments, townships and the local school districts.
Among the biggest recipients were rural Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties, with their respective school districts each taking in more than $150,000, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported.
Athens County also fared well, drawing in just over $16,000 in timber revenue. Half of that funding has been tapped to go to Alexander Local School District, with the other two quarters planned for Waterloo Township’s government and the county government. This is only a percentage of the total revenue earned through Athens County’s state forest timber revenue, with the rest going to the ODNR Division of Forestry.
State forests bordering on or in Athens County include Zaleski State Forest and the Wayne National Forest. Strouds Run State Park, Gifford State Forest and Lake Hope State Park are also in or bordering portions of Athens County.
ODNR Director Mary Mertz visited Portsmouth West Elementary School on Friday afternoon for a check presentation. These annual assemblies usually involve a visit from Smoky the Bear, who leads a fire safety lesson with students.
“The future of conservation depends on education,” Mertz said in a statement. “ODNR is proud to support Ohio’s schools and their students.”
Gov. Mike DeWine said in the news release that the Trees to Textbook Program “not only supports sound forest management, but helps our schools prepare Ohio students for the future.”
