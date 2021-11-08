Ohio is set to receive $6.6 million in federal grant funding to be used toward travel, tourism and outdoor recreation efforts.
$314 million in funds are being provided to 34 states and the District of Columbia by the U.S. Economic Development Administration for the Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program, according to a press release from the department. The program focuses on accelerating the recovery of communities that rely on tourism and travel for their economic prosperity.
The program, with funds totaling $750 million, began as part of the American Rescue Plan. The bulk of the money, $510 million, went to State Tourism grants while the remaining $240 million was placed in Competitive Tourism grants. Those grants will be given to those communities whose tourism and travel industries were hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The coronavirus pandemic devastated the travel and tourism industry – the linchpin of local economies across the country,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo in the release. “EDA is proud to give state and territory leaders the resources to build back better through locally led strategies that uniquely address the challenges and opportunities of their local travel tourism and outdoor recreation industry.”
Plans have not been released for how Ohio will use the funds but other states have reported that they will create marketing campaigns to draw tourists, make improvements on their parks and add educational curricula to state parks.
