Ohio University Commencement

Ohio University graduates, along with family and friends, pack the Convocation Center for a 2022 Commencement ceremony. The 2023 ceremonies will be held Friday for graduate students and Saturday for undergraduates. Commencement for the medical school students will be held May 13.

 Messenger File photo by John Halley

Approximately 3,600 students will participate in Ohio University’s Spring Commencement Ceremonies on Friday and Saturday in Athens.


