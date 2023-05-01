Approximately 3,600 students will participate in Ohio University’s Spring Commencement Ceremonies on Friday and Saturday in Athens.
Graduate Commencement
On Friday, the Graduate Commencement Ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Convocation Center. Approximately 1,000 students are expected to participate in the ceremony, which will feature remarks from 2022 Outstanding Graduate Faculty Award recipient Saumya Pant, Ph.D. An OU graduate, Pant is an assistant professor in the School of Media Arts and Studies and the director of the Communication and Development Studies program in the Center for International Studies.
Also, during the ceremony, Ohio University will award an honorary degree to Atsuo Iiyoshi. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Chancellor Emeritus of Chubu University in Japan, Iiyoshi, has strengthened Chubu University’s partnership with Ohio University for over two decades.
Undergraduate Commencement
On Saturday, approximately 2,600 students will participate in the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremonies, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Convocation Center.
Ohio University graduate David Collins(opens in a new window) will provide the Commencement Address for the morning ceremony. An eight-time Emmy award-winning producer of hundreds of hours of groundbreaking content over the last 25 years, Collins earned a bachelor’s degree in television and film from the Scripps College of Communication.
The morning ceremony will honor the graduates from the College of Business, College of Fine Arts, Russ College of Engineering and Technology, Scripps College of Communication and University College.
Ohio University graduate Mike DeNoma will deliver the Commencement Address for the afternoon ceremony. An adventurer, supporter of children’s causes, father, CEO, chairman and board director of major international and public companies, DeNoma received a bachelor of arts degree in history from the Honors Tutorial College in 1977.
The afternoon ceremony will celebrate the graduates of the Center for International Studies, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Health Sciences and Professions, Patton College of Education and Honors Tutorial College.
The Undergraduate Student Speaker for both ceremonies will be senior Sarah Ladipo, an Ohio University Student Trustee.
Medical school
The Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine will hold its Commencement Ceremony on May 13, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Convocation Center.
Heritage College graduate and child advocate Tyree Winters D.O. will be the speaker for the ceremony.
Additional details
Tickets are not required for the Commencement ceremonies. Each is expected to last approximately two hours. Doors will open for the morning ceremonies at 8 a.m. and for the afternoon ceremony at 12:30 p.m.
For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of each ceremony will be available on the Ohio University Commencement website.
Parking and transportation services
Guest parking: Visitors may utilize parking within any dark green or purple lot on campus from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Guests should pay attention to campus signage directing them to the closest available parking lot for their needs. Please reference the Campus Parking Map for lot locations and designations. Transportation and Parking Services will work with the Ohio University Police Department to manage traffic and parking for the ceremonies.
Disability parking and disability drop off: A designated drop-off zone will be accessible from West Green Drive. Disability parking will be available at the Convocation Center and will require a state-issued disability hang tag for entry. Guest should follow signage directing them to disability parking and the disability drop-off zone once on campus.
Free accessible transportation: Free event shuttles and accessible transportation will be available from several parking lot locations (including perimeter parking) to the Convocation Center for all Commencement guests. Individuals with limited mobility seeking transportation on the day of events should call (740) 447-8037 to schedule a ride.
Commencement-related events and activities
A variety of Ohio University’s academic colleges, departments and units will host pre-and/or post- Commencement. For details, visit the Ohio University Calendar of Events online at calendar.ohio.edu/search/events?event_types%5B%5D=6056.
For information on the Commencement Ceremonies, see the Commencement website, ohio.edu/student-affairs/commencement.
