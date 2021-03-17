Long-time Ohio lobbyist and Ohio University alumnus Neil Clark, who was indicted in the largest racketeering scandal in the state’s history, was discovered dead Monday in Florida, reports say.
Clark was discovered by a bicyclist around 11:30 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near a pond near Clark’s Florida home, the Naples Daily News reported. The Collier County medical examiner’s office confirmed it was Clark’s body. An autopsy had not yet been conducted by Wednesday.
Florida authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death.
According to The Columbus Dispatch, Clark, 67, was located by Collier County Sheriff’s deputies, who found him unconscious and wrote that he “appeared to be beyond help,” according to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office report, which redacted his name. A handgun and 2019 Lincoln were found nearby.
Clark’s wife told authorities they were having financial issues and that she hadn’t seen or heard from him for hours.
Clark, 67, was indicted last year on racketeering charges for his alleged role in working to advance nuclear bailout legislation in the Ohio General Assembly, which resulted in the arrests and indictments of several others including former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Rep. Larry Householder. Clark pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Clark attended OU from 1972 to 1976, and from 1978 through 1980, according to The Athens NEWS. While on campus, he earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies and a master’s degree in public administration.
“On Tuesday, Ohio University learned of the tragic death of alumnus Neil Clark,” Ohio University spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”
The lobbyist also advocated for the university at the Statehouse in the 2000s and early 2010s when he worked to secure funding through the state budget, including a grant to support the OU Institute for Local Government Administration and Rural Development, which is known today as The Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs.
“I have always been helping Ohio University as a graduate,” Clark told The Athens NEWS in 2001.
