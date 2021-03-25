Ohio University alumna victim of Boulder shooting
Ten people were tragically killed on Monday afternoon by a gunman in Boulder, CO; among the victims was an alumna of Ohio University.
Lynn Murray, 62, was a 1984 graduate of Ohio University’s College of Fine Arts, according to OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood. Murray, originally of Mentor, OH, was a mother of two and retired photo director who previously worked for Glamour, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan magazines, The Denver Post reported.
Leatherwood released a statement on the tragedy on behalf of Ohio University.
“We are saddened by this tragic and senseless loss, and we send our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones,” Leatherwood wrote.
Murray was working as an Instacart shopper when the gunman began shooting at King Soopers. Murray is survived by her husband, John Mackenize, daughter, Olivia Mackenzie and son, Pierce.
Murray was one of ten people killed by the gunman on Monday morning at King Soopers, a grocery store in Boulder. Police have identified Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as the suspect in the mass shooting. Alissa, 21, was taken into custody after being shot by police, according to police reports he is in stable condition.
According to reports, Alissa bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol assault weapon six days prior to the mass shooting. The motive for the shooting is not currently known. Alissa faces 10 charges of first-degree murder.
Olivia Mackenzie spoke to The Denver Post on Tuesday, saying that her mother was the “biggest light in everybody’s life,” and that Murray was an artist and “an amazing cook.”
“She was the most beautiful person I ever met,” Mackenzie told The Denver Post. “She is the warmest, kindest, most positive person.”
Victims of the shooting were identified as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65.
The shooting came just a week after a mass shooting at spas in Atlanta, where eight people were killed – one male and seven female. Of those victims, six were Asian, making many question if it was a targeted hate crime. The murders come after a year of increased hate crime towards Asian-Americans amid the pandemic. The shooter claims that his sexual addiction was the reason for the shooting, having targeted businesses that he believed provided an outlet for the addiction. Authorities suspect additional motives may be at play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.