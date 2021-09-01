Ohio University announced Tuesday that all staff, students and faculty will be required to be vaccinated by November amid a surge of coronavirus cases as the Delta variant spreads through the country.
Students, faculty and staff will have until Nov. 15 to submit proof of vaccination to participate in spring semester activities, the release said.
The release also stated that there will be an opportunity to apply for exemption from the vaccination for medical reasons or for reasons of conscience, including ethical and moral belief or sincerely held religious beliefs.
The announcement follows numerous other private and public universities that have moved to mandate vaccinations following the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine last month.
Ohio University President Hugh Sherman, in the statement, after consultation with public health experts and other academic institutions throughout the state, the university has decided to implement a vaccine requirement for all students, faculty and staff.
“Our commitment is to provide our students with the most normal college experience possible, but the reality is that as a nation, we are not as far as we hoped we would be in battling the pandemic,” Sherman said.
Ohio University will recognize the following vaccines under this policy:
- Pfizer (two dose)
- Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (one dose)
- Moderna (two dose)
- Vaccines currently approved under a WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL)
Students, faculty and staff will register proof of vaccination through the COVID-19 Testing Pathway Program.
Sherman said in the statement that if booster shots are recommended for use, the university will update the policy to reflect current guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.